Animal Crossing: New Horizons: All Pink Villagers & How to Get Them

From aesthetic fanart to all-pink island seekers, there is no doubt that pink villagers are some of the most coveted in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While there are close to 400 villagers in the game, only 40 are pink, roughly 10% of all villagers.

We’ve listed them out and organized all 40 into subcategories of 10, so if you want to create an island based around the perfect pink theme, we’ve got you covered. Here are all of the pink villagers currently in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Bubblegum Pink Villagers

Assets via Nintendo

When you think of “Pink,” this may be the shade you go to. This classic bubblegum look is perfect for a cutesy island filled with pink flowers. And of course, Bubblegum K.K. playing on the jukebox.

Bitty

Chrissy

Cookie

Curly

Gala

Gayle

Judy

Marcie

Snooty

Truffles

Most Popular Villagers: Judy, Chrissy

Hot Pink Villagers

Assets via Nintendo

This set of pink villagers is for a brave and bold look. Hit your island visitors with that shock of hot pink. Many of these villagers have a touch of yellow, so it’s a good idea to work yellow into your island.

Candi

Flora

Fuchsia

Marina

Midge

Pinky

Puddles

Rocket

Snake

Vladimir

Most Popular Villagers: Marina, Snake

Cherry Villagers

Assets via Nintendo

If that lovely hue of reddish pink is your bag, the cherry group is the group for you. This crew could be accented well with cherry trees and apple trees. Try leaning towards warm colors!

Apple

Cheri

Chow

Dom

Freckles

Freya

Merengue

Norma

Ursala

Velma

Most Popular Villagers: Merengue, Dom, Freya

Magenta Villagers

Assets via Nintendo

This shade is definitely not for the faint of heart. This striking magenta is sure to catch a visitor’s eye. Decorating your island with deep purple or royal blue flowers and furniture would be most suitable.

Claudia

Miranda

Nana

Paolo

Peaches

Peanut

Renee

Stella

Violet

Willow

Most Popular Villagers: Renee, Claudia

These are the many villagers that can appear on your island and some of the most pointedly Pink ones that can appear in your Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. If you’re looking to acquire one of these villagers for yourself to add to the many characters you can encounter every day you play, I recommend cycling out villagers you don’t want in your main group, and waiting for others to appear.

The waiting time between villagers for Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be difficult, but it’s worth it if you want to make sure everyone on your island fits together.