Where to find all of the Sticky Notes in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

There are plenty of collectibles for you to find as you make your way through SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. You can find everything from Fortune Cookies and Gold Doubloon to Pennies. Early on in the game, you get told by Patrick that he needs help finding his Sticky Notes that have been scattered all across Bikini Bottom. Unfortunately, they are challenging to find. This guide will show you where to find all the Sticky Notes in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

Behind the Krusty Krab

Screenshot by Gamepur

One Sticky note is behind the wreckage of the Krusty Krab. Pressing the button to the left of the Krusty Krab sign will cause floating platforms to appear that you can use to jump up to where the Sticky Note is. This appears after you have completed the game’s Wild West Jellyfish Fields level.

Above the tree dome

Screenshot by Gamepur

After clearing the Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom level, ground slam on the button next to Sandy’s tree dome. Use your karate kick to destroy the balloons that appear to reach the platform above. You will need to fight a group of jelly enemies before the Sticky Note appears.

Above Squidward’s home

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once SpongeBob’s pineapple has been returned, go behind Squidward’s home and use your bubbles to hit the button. This will cause a trampoline to appear. Jump on top of Squidward’s house and use your bubbles to hit the buttons. This will make platforms appear, leading to the Sticky Note.

On top of the Chum Bucket

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the Pirate Goo Lagoon level:

Use the slingshot in front of SpongeBob’s house to reach the top of the Chum Bucket. Hit the button on the Chum Bucket’s roof to make a series of hooks, rings, and bubble surfboards appear. Follow this course to reach the Sticky Note on the cliff above the Chum Bucket.

Follow the lightbulbs

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the Halloween Rock Bottom level, go behind SpongeBob’s house to find three lightbulbs. Follow the blue wires to the switches and press them to turn the lightbulbs ON. Once they are all turned on, use the slingshot that appears to launch yourself onto the Dutchman’s ship. Defeat all the enemies on board, and the Sticky Note will appear at the front of the ship.

Save Mrs. Puff

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a Sticky Note that you can see on top of the lighthouse, but you won’t be able to access it right away. After you complete the Medieval Sulfur Fields level, you will need to save Mrs. Puff. As part of saving Mrs. Puff, you will go to the top of the lighthouse and be able to grab the Sticky Note.

Ride the unicorn

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have completed the Medieval Sulfer Fields level, return to Mr. Krabs’ house. You will find the unicorn there. Ride the unicorn and take it through the archway next to Mr. Krabs’ house. This will start a trail where you need to ride the unicorn through multiple rings of fire. Complete the trial within the time limit, and you will get a Sticky Note.

Complete the obstacle course

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the left of the Krusty Krab, you will see a purple button that you can hit after learning the grand slam ability. Press the button, and it will activate an obstacle course in the water. Complete the obstacle course, and there will be a Sticky Note at the end.

Use the reef blower

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the Jelly Glove World level:

Go to the right of SpongeBob’s house to find a reef blower next to a trampoline. Equip the reef blower and use it to destroy the tikis and reach the cliffs above. Once there, use the reef blower to defeat the enemies to earn yourself a Sticky Note.

Once you have collected all of the Sticky Notes, you can return to Patrick’s house to collect a Gold Doubloon.