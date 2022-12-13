All playable character skins in the Minecraft Avatar DLC

Minecraft is no stranger to adding content packs to its marketplace that crossover with other franchises. The Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra shows are among those fan-favorite properties that you can dress up as in the survival game. The Avatar Legends pack is available now if you are looking for a Minecraft world designed on those shows, but the main focus will be the skins you get for purchasing it. Here are all of the playable character skins available in the Avatar Legends DLC on Minecraft.

Every Avatar Legends skin in Minecraft

If you are interested in purchasing the Avatar Legends DLC in Minecraft, it will set you back 1,340 Minecraft Coins. You get a world designed after the shows and a total of 55 skins. Here are all of those skins.

Aang

Katara

Sokka

Toph

Zuko

Iroh

Azula

Mai

Ty Lee

Suki

King Bumi

The Boulder

Admiral Zhao

Combustion Man

Firelord Ozai

Avatar Roku

Avatar Kyoshi

Avatar Kuruk

Avatar Yangchen

Cosmic Aang

Cabbage Merchant

Long Feng

Joo Dee

Jet

Korra

Asami

Bolin

Mako

Tenzin

Lin

Amon

Unalaq

Zaheer

Kuvira

Varrick

Zhu Li Moon

Commander Bumi

Kya

Ghazan

Ming-Hua

P’li

Junora

Ikki

Meelo

Cosmic Korra

Unavratu

Avatar Aang

Avatar Wan

Suyin

Opal

Kai

Desna

Eska

Tonraq

Guru Pathik

After you have purchased the Avatar Legends DLC, you can access any of the above-listed skins by entering the Dressing Room, creating a character, and selecting Classic Skin. This will put you on the Classic Skins list. Go to the Avatar Legends section, which should be near the top, and select the skin you want to put on. This can be changed at any time, either on the main menu or in the game by pausing the game.