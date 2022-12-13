All playable character skins in the Minecraft Avatar DLC
Is there a cube bender?
Minecraft is no stranger to adding content packs to its marketplace that crossover with other franchises. The Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra shows are among those fan-favorite properties that you can dress up as in the survival game. The Avatar Legends pack is available now if you are looking for a Minecraft world designed on those shows, but the main focus will be the skins you get for purchasing it. Here are all of the playable character skins available in the Avatar Legends DLC on Minecraft.
Every Avatar Legends skin in Minecraft
If you are interested in purchasing the Avatar Legends DLC in Minecraft, it will set you back 1,340 Minecraft Coins. You get a world designed after the shows and a total of 55 skins. Here are all of those skins.
- Aang
- Katara
- Sokka
- Toph
- Zuko
- Iroh
- Azula
- Mai
- Ty Lee
- Suki
- King Bumi
- The Boulder
- Admiral Zhao
- Combustion Man
- Firelord Ozai
- Avatar Roku
- Avatar Kyoshi
- Avatar Kuruk
- Avatar Yangchen
- Cosmic Aang
- Cabbage Merchant
- Long Feng
- Joo Dee
- Jet
- Korra
- Asami
- Bolin
- Mako
- Tenzin
- Lin
- Amon
- Unalaq
- Zaheer
- Kuvira
- Varrick
- Zhu Li Moon
- Commander Bumi
- Kya
- Ghazan
- Ming-Hua
- P’li
- Junora
- Ikki
- Meelo
- Cosmic Korra
- Unavratu
- Avatar Aang
- Avatar Wan
- Suyin
- Opal
- Kai
- Desna
- Eska
- Tonraq
- Guru Pathik
After you have purchased the Avatar Legends DLC, you can access any of the above-listed skins by entering the Dressing Room, creating a character, and selecting Classic Skin. This will put you on the Classic Skins list. Go to the Avatar Legends section, which should be near the top, and select the skin you want to put on. This can be changed at any time, either on the main menu or in the game by pausing the game.