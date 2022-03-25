All playable characters in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby has no shortage of friends. If you played through Kirby Star Allies, you will know this first hand by the large roster of playable characters present. That game was focused on being a cooperative experience first, though. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an all-new adventure that focuses more on Kirby and the Waddle Dees. While there are plenty of character appearances in the game, how many are playable?

Going back to more of a traditional Kirby game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land only has two playable characters. Of course, Kirby is one of them, and the other is Bandana Waddle Dee, who can only be played in cooperative mode with a second player. To activate co-op, you must first finish the first level, and then you can pause the game, connect a second controller, and they will automatically hop into the game. There is no online multiplayer for the game.

If you were hoping for the chance to play as popular characters like Meta Knight and King Dedede, unfortunately, that is impossible, at least as of this writing. They do appear in the game, but any chance for them to be playable would have to come with some kind of update to the title in the future.