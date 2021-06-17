All playable characters in Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars celebrates the long-running series’ past by bringing back five classic boards from the first three games released on the Nintendo 64. This is as traditional of a Mario Party game as you can get as you and three others will roll dice, traverse the board, and play mini-games to earn enough coins to purchase stars. The player with the most stars at the end is named Superstar and will be victorious. Since these areas are being remade from over 20 years ago, you would expect certain areas to be different, which is the case with the cast of characters. Here is a complete list of playable characters in Mario Party Superstars.

This is by no means the final list of playable characters as of this writing. These characters have been seen in the game’s reveal trailer and other promotional items. It should also be noted that Bowser, who was most recently playable in Super Mario Party, is now playing the role he had in the original versions of these boards. On Peach’s Birthday Cake, he is approached on the path opposite the star path and will steal coins. On Space Land, he plays the villain of the arena, although we have not seen him in action as of this writing. His appearance as a part of the environment means he likely will not be playable, and there is no indication about Bowser Jr. at this moment.

Confirmed playable characters