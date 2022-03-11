All playable races in Elyon
Who will you be?
Set in the continent of Harth, Elyon is an open-world MMORPG where you are placed in the middle of a war. The realms Ontari and Vulpin are fighting for the right to gain control of a portal. This portal— dubbed Elyon— is the key to a peaceful paradise. You’ll explore Harth on your dragon and engage in the ongoing war. However, there’s a greater danger that’s threatening the lives within Harth. Will you be able to protect those close to you and reach paradise?
Just like other games in the genre, you’re able to create your own character, from their race to their appearance. There are four races you can choose from.
- Elves: Brilliant and fast, Elves were able to the ever-changing world thanks to those two skills. Due to their long-life spans, they are able pass down knowledge down to the next generation of Elves.
- Ein: A non-gendered race whose looks is similar to that of a bunny. Although many look down on them for being small, they’re actually an intelligent race who are able to create mind-blowing, complex machines in little time.
- Humans: Unlike the other races in the game, Humans don’t excel in any one area. Despite this, Humans have been able to survive the harsh world they find themselves in and were able create thriving tribal civilizations.
- Orcs: Strong and love to fight, Orcs are able to take on anyone that dares to threaten them. However, due to their brute strength and willingness to fight, they’re seen as merciless killers.