All playable races in Elyon

Set in the continent of Harth, Elyon is an open-world MMORPG where you are placed in the middle of a war. The realms Ontari and Vulpin are fighting for the right to gain control of a portal. This portal— dubbed Elyon— is the key to a peaceful paradise. You’ll explore Harth on your dragon and engage in the ongoing war. However, there’s a greater danger that’s threatening the lives within Harth. Will you be able to protect those close to you and reach paradise?

Just like other games in the genre, you’re able to create your own character, from their race to their appearance. There are four races you can choose from.