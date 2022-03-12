Does Elyon have controller support? Answered

Elyon is a free to play, massively multiplayer online action RPG from the creators of PUBG and Tera. Kakao Game’s latest title features a conflict between two realms. This conflict is player-driven, as Elyon places a massive PvP focus on much of its content. With this title being a PC release, many have wondered if Elyon has any official controller support.

Do controllers work in Elyon

Elyon has a focus on non-targeted MMO combat. This style of combat is generally favored for PvP focused online titles, as tab targeting is tough to balance properly. Elyon does not feature any official controller support at this time, and developer Bluehole has stated they have no plans on implementing it any time soon, but didn’t slam the door on the possibility.

As with any PC game, users can download the program JoyToKey and rebind the keyboard and mouse to a preferred input, but games on this scale, especially with a PvP focus, can be difficult to control with this method. Furthermore, some studios may consider using a third-party program such as this cheating. Only use any controller third-party program at your own risk.

Elyon is out on Steam, and the war between Vulpin and Ontario is still ongoing. This war just can’t be waged on a controller.