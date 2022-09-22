All Plort varieties in Slime Rancher 2 and what they do

Slime Rancher 2 has you running all over the place collecting different Slimes and other items to help you upgrade your base and become the ultimate farmhand. You will encounter so many Slime types along the way, from the usual Pink Slime to the bouncing and cheery Cotton Slime. Your main goal is usually to gather their Plorts, but what is this for, and how many different kinds of Plort are there?

Related: How to unlock the Jetpack in Slime Rancher 2

All Plort types in Slime Rancher 2

As of this writing, Slime Rancher 2 has just been released in early access, and this is the list of Plorts we have found in the game. If there are more discovered or added to the game later, we will update this article.

Angler Plort

Batty Plort

Boom Plort

Cotton Plort

Crystal Plort

Fire Plort

Flutter Plort

Gold Plort

Honey Plort

Hunter Plort

Phosphor Plort

Pink Plort

Puddle Plort

Ringtail Plort

Rock Plort

Tabby Plort

What are Plorts for in Slime Rancher 2?

Plorts are your main source of revenue in Slime Rancher 2. When you shoot them into the main market board in the Conservatory, you get coins back that you can use on upgrading your Corrals and purchase other plots for those kind of containment fields.

Additionally, Plorts can also be used in the Refinery for creating Slime Science gadgets. Combining them with various resources you find out in the world will allow you to get new gadgets to make your life a little easier out on the Rainbow Island. If you do not want to carry around Plorts, you can deposit them in Refinery Links to send them directly back to your base. This lets you use them for those gadget upgrades without needing to run all the way back.