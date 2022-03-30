All Poetry Page locations in Wargtooth Shallows in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

With all the different collectibles hidden around Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, it’s easy to miss a few. This is especially true for the rarer collectible types, like Lost Marbles and Poetry Pages, which are often tucked behind platforming sections or puzzles. Luckily, both Poetry Pages in Wargtooth Shallows are pretty easy to pick up. That is, once you know where to find them.

First Poetry Page

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find this page at the location marked on the map below. If you’re in the area, all you need to do is hop into this shipwreck to pick it up. Although there’s a fast travel location directly below this page, you won’t be able reach it from there. Instead, you’ll have to get it from above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the towering pirate base you visit during the “Ballad of Bones” main quest, take the jump pad shown below. After you land, ride the water slide and you’ll reach the area you’re looking for.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Poetry Page

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second page is more straightforward to reach. It’s located at the spot marked on the map below. This area is optional, so it’s easy to miss, but all you need to do is head to the end of the passage and pick up this page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

