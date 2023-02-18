How to get all A Coded Quest secret codes Timed Research for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

For a limited time, there are a handful of Coded Quests for Pokémon Go players to earn during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn. These quests were made available by visiting Sunset Park during the in-person Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event in Las Vegas. If you redeem these codes before time runs out, you can get an encounter with specific legendary Pokémon. These are Timed Research quests, so make sure to complete them quickly, or you might miss out on these rewards. Here’s what you need to know about how to get all A Coded Quest secret codes for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn.

Every secret code for the Coded Quest Timed Research in Pokémon Go

There are going to be three codes you need to redeem. You can redeem so long as you have a Pokémon Go account, and you can immediately access the Niantic redemption website. They should work regardless if you have the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn ticket or not. Each reward will give you an encounter with a Registeel, Regirock, and Regice, celebrating their appearance in the Hoenn region.

These are the three codes you need to redeem and the legendary Pokémon you will encounter.

6X4H9UCA8F7TT – Regirock encounter

YKG5ZPC4SLXAX – Regice encounter

6AKRAV5WJN5FS – Registeel encounter

Once you redeem those codes through the Niantic redeem website, the Timed Research will appear on your profile. Each quest features the same steps, so they should be relatively quick for you to finish. You must complete at least three Field Research tasks and then make an Excellent Throw against a Pokémon. Following the end of the quest, you’ll earn Golden Razz berries and the encounter of that specific legendary Pokémon.