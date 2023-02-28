How to avoid Bad Egg glitch for Tera Raids for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon Company surprised fans by releasing the new Paradox Pokémon on Pokémon Day 2023. Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are new Paradox Pokémon players can encounter in Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Tragically, many players have reported suffering from a Bad Egg glitch where their prized Paradox Pokémon is replaced by a bugged egg that can’t be released. Fans are concerned about the glitch and want to know if there’s a way to fix it.

What is the Bad Egg glitch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Bad Egg is a well-known bug in the Pokémon series. Eggs exist in the files of Pokémon games, serving as placeholder data for a Pokémon that has yet to exist. When data for a Pokémon is corrupted within the game itself, a player will receive an Egg rather than the corrupted Pokémon when captured or obtained. The Egg received can not be released; it will remain in your PC boxes forever.

When Walking Wake and Iron Leaves were added to the game through Tera Raid battles, some players would encounter eggs in Raid battles rather than the Pokémon themselves. There have also been reports that players would receive a Bad Egg even after capturing a Walking Wake or Iron Leaves. When a player sends one of the Paradox Pokémon to their PC, the Pokémon is replaced by a Bad Egg. The 8 Bit King on Twitter was one of the players who encounter the bug.

Uhhhhhh this is new, Egg Raid in #PokemonScarletViolet new #PokemonDay surprise I guess? Anyone else getting this? pic.twitter.com/XhlFQ80aTg — 👑 The 8 Bit King 👑 (@8BitKingGaming) February 27, 2023

How to prevent the Bad Egg glitch

Once you have a Bad Egg in your PC box, there is no way to get rid of it. You can’t hatch it, nor can you release it. It will simply take up space in your PC. The Pokémon Company may patch in a fix that will get rid of the Bad Eggs received by players through the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids because the glitch became widespread on Pokémon Day of all days.

On that note, there’s an easy solution to prevent the Bad Egg glitch in the Tera Raid battles. You need to have version 1.2.0 downloaded to your game before using any online functionality. If you were playing the game while the update was rolling out, close your game and head to the Nintendo Switch Homepage to check for the latest update for Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. Once you have version 1.2.0 (or newer) downloaded, you shouldn’t encounter the Bad Egg glitch during the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids.