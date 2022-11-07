A Parakeet Pokémon might have leaked ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s official release

Leading up to the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, there will be a handful of leaked images and discussions going around the community for the next several weeks. Several players have gotten their hands on the game early, and those images have begun to make the rounds online. One of these images features a Parakeet Pokémon, which might appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when the game finally comes out.

A notorious leaker who posted several images of Pokémon Legends: Arceus several weeks before the game was released has shared a picture of a Parakeet Pokémon, one with a notable black puff of hair on the top of its head. There are several images of this Pokémon on their twitter thread, and other sources have shared that the image is real, supposedly. However, we have to take this information with a grain of salt.

Round #2



Parakeet Pokémon pic.twitter.com/Igs8mCXj5D — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 7, 2022

We’re not clear on what typing this Pokémon could be. Although, it might be a standard Flying-type if these images are genuine.

There have been a handful of other leaks about the highly anticipated game, such as the second form of Fuecoco. We can expect many more, along with multiple fake images, in the next several weeks leading up to the official release.

Similar to every leaked image regarding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we want to highlight that we’re not 100% certain about the validity claims in these images. Although multiple community members who have come forward with claims of leaks, and they turned out to be real, are saying these images are real, everyone should take the information with a grain of salt as we do not have the official game on us right now.

We cannot confirm that these claims are real until Nintendo shares an image about this Parakeet Pokémon in a promotional photo or trailer or we get our hands on Scarlet and Violet, but that won’t happen until the game releases on November 18.