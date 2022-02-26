All possible perks for The Enigma Glaive in Destiny 2

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a long-awaited new weapon archetype, the Glaive. The Enigma is one of only two legendary Glaives in Destiny 2 and is acquired relatively easily. Being a PvE powerhouse, The Enigma has solidified itself as an excellent weapon option for all levels of PvE activities due to its high damage and protective capabilities. Like anything else in Destiny 2, having the right perks for a weapon is essential, so here is every possible perk you could add to your shiny new Glaive.

All The Engima perks and traits

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hafts

Ballistic Tuning (Base)

Low-Impendence Windings (Base)

Tempered Truss Rod (Level 2)

Supercooled Accelerator (Level 3)

Auxiliary Reserves (Level 4)

Lightweight Emitter (Level 4)

Magazines

Extended Mag (Base)

Alloy Magazine (Base)

Appended Mag (Level 2)

Accurized Rounds (Level 3)

Swap Mag (Level 4)

Light Mag (Level 5)

Left Column Perks

Tilting at Windmills (Base / Enhanced Level 3)

Threat Detector (Normal Level 2 / Enhanced Level 5)

Feeding Frenzy (Normal Level 4 / Enhanced Level 7)

Impulse Amplifier (Normal Level 6 / Enhanced Level 9)

Subsistence (Normal Level 8 / Enhanced Level 11)

Grave Robber (Normal Level 10 / Enhanced Level 12)

Right Column Perks