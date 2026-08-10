Badges provide you with massive boosts to certain aspects of your gameplay, and their effect often outweighs that of your stats. However, unlocking the most important badges requires you to meet specific stat requirements, and building around that isn’t simple. To help you out, here is the complete list of all Practical Basketball badge requirements.

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All Badge Stat Requirements in Practical Basketball

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In the tables below, you can find all badges currently available in Practical Basketball, along with the stat requirements you need to meet to unlock each one and their different ranks. Note that several badges can be unlocked via different stats (e.g., Bronze Iron Grip will be unlocked if you have either 71 Ball Handle, 62 Post Control, or 62 Rebound).

Finishing Badge Requirements

Badge Requirements Aerial Assault Bronze : 59 Close Shot & 67 Layup

Silver : 64 Close Shot & 75 Layup

Gold : 72 Close Shot & 80 Layup

Diamond : 77 Close Shot & 86 Layup

Amethyst : 83 Close Shot & 94 Layup Alley-Oop Finisher Bronze : 64 Dunk & 60 Vertical

Silver : 71 Dunk & 67 Vertical

Gold : 76 Dunk & 75 Vertical

Diamond : 84 Dunk & 82 Vertical

Amethyst : 97 Dunk & 88 Vertical Gymnast Bronze : 75 Layup & 62 Vertical

Silver : 81 Layup & 68 Vertical

Gold : 86 Layup & 74 Vertical

Diamond : 91 Layup & 79 Vertical

Amethyst : 95 Layup & 85 Vertical High Flyer Bronze : 65 Dunk & 60 Vertical

Silver : 74 Dunk & 71 Vertical

Gold : 83 Dunk & 82 Vertical

Diamond : 89 Dunk & 88 Vertical

Amethyst : 95 Dunk & 95 Vertical Perfect Lays Bronze : 70 Layup / 60 Layup & 70 Close Shot

Silver : 76 Layup / 66 Layup & 76 Close Shot

Gold : 81 Layup / 72 Layup & 81 Close Shot

Diamond : 86 Layup / 79 Layup & 87 Close Shot

Amethyst : 96 Layup / 85 Layup & 96 Close Shot Putback Finisher Bronze : 70 Dunk & 70 Vertical

Silver : 78 Dunk & 75 Vertical

Gold : 84 Dunk & 80 Vertical

Diamond : 89 Dunk & 88 Vertical

Amethyst : 96 Dunk & 92 Vertical Relentless Finisher Bronze : 60 Layup & 74 Stamina

Silver : 67 Layup & 78 Stamina

Gold : 75 Layup & 85 Stamina

Diamond : 84 Layup & 91 Stamina

Amethyst : 93 Layup & 95 Stamina Traffic Finisher Bronze : 67 Dunk & 66 Vertical or 62 Strength

Silver : 76 Dunk & 73 Vertical or 73 Strength

Gold : 81 Dunk & 85 Vertical or 76 Strength

Diamond : 87 Dunk & 89 Vertical or 83 Strength

Amethyst : 95 Dunk & 94 Vertical or 94 Strength

Shooting Badge Requirements

NOTE: Check out our guide on the best shooting badges in Practical Basketball to learn which badges you should be using!

Badge Requirements Catch & Pop Bronze : 63 Three or 68 Mid-Range

Silver : 71 Three or 76 Mid-Range

Gold : 83 Three or 80 Mid-Range

Diamond : 91 Three & 86 Mid-Range

Amethyst : 96 Three & 90 Mid-Range Corner Spot-Up Bronze : 68 Three

Silver : 75 Three

Gold : 83 Three

Diamond : 88 Three

Amethyst : 93 Three Fade Artist Bronze : 65 Moving Shot & 75 Mid-Range

Silver : 70 Moving Shot & 80 Mid-Range

Gold : 75 Moving Shot & 85 Mid-Range

Diamond : 81 Moving Shot & 91 Mid-Range

Amethyst : 86 Moving Shot & 97 Mid-Range Formless Shooter Bronze : 66 Mid-Range & 63 Stamina

Silver : 74 Mid-Range & 69 Stamina

Gold : 85 Mid-Range & 75 Stamina

Diamond : 93 Mid-Range & 87 Stamina

Amethyst : 98 Mid-Range & 94 Stamina Limitless Shooter Bronze : 76 Three

Silver : 82 Three

Gold : 88 Three

Diamond : 93 Three

Amethyst : 96 Three Mid-Range Maestro Bronze : 67 Mid-Range

Silver : 74 Mid-Range

Gold : 81 Mid-Range

Diamond : 87 Mid-Range

Amethyst : 95 Mid-Range Relentless Shooter Bronze : 64 Three & 65 Stamina

Silver : 73 Three & 70 Stamina

Gold : 81 Three & 78 Stamina

Diamond : 90 Three & 86 Stamina

Amethyst : 96 Three & 92 Stamina Tunnel Vision Bronze : 66 Three

Silver : 75 Three

Gold : 83 Three

Diamond : 90 Three

Amethyst : 97 Three Quick Draw Bronze : 68 Mid-Range

Silver : 75 Mid-Range

Gold : 84 Mid-Range

Diamond : 91 Mid-Range

Amethyst : 96 Mid-Range

Playmaking Badge Requirements

Badge Requirements Dimer Bronze : 63 Pass Accuracy

Silver : 71 Pass Accuracy

Gold : 81 Pass Accuracy

Diamond : 88 Pass Accuracy

Amethyst : 96 Pass Accuracy Dish Out Bronze : 63 Pass Accuracy & 40 Vertical

Silver : 71 Pass Accuracy & 45 Vertical

Gold : 81 Pass Accuracy & 50 Vertical

Diamond : 88 Pass Accuracy & 55 Vertical

Amethyst : 96 Pass Accuracy & 60 Vertical Glove Bronze : 65 Ball Handle / 65 Post Control & 65 Strength

Silver : 73 Ball Handle / 72 Post Control & 71 Strength

Gold : 82 Ball Handle / 82 Post Control & 81 Strength

Diamond : 90 Ball Handle / 90 Post Control & 90 Strength

Amethyst : 96 Ball Handle Iron Grip Bronze : 71 Ball Handle / 62 Post Control / 62 Rebound

Silver : 81 Ball handle / 69 Post Control / 69 Rebound

Gold : 85 Ball Handle / 76 Post Control / 78 Rebound

Diamond : 90 Ball Handle / 81 Post Control / 81 Rebound

Amethyst : 96 Ball Handle / 93 Post Control / 93 Rebound Whistle Wizard Bronze : 70 Free Throw

Silver : 80 Free Throw

Gold : 85 Free Throw

Diamond : 90 Free Throw

Amethyst : 97 Free Throw Quick Handles Bronze : 67 Ball Handle & 59 Speed

Silver : 73 Ball Handle & 65 Speed

Gold : 81 Ball Handle & 70 Speed

Diamond : 88 Ball Handle & 83 Speed

Amethyst : 96 Ball Handle & 88 Speed Quick Pass Bronze : 63 Pass Accuracy

Silver : 71 Pass Accuracy

Gold : 81 Pass Accuracy

Diamond : 88 Pass Accuracy

Amethyst : 96 Pass Accuracy Soul Snatcher Bronze : 67 Ball Handle

Silver : 74 Ball Handle

Gold : 81 Ball Handle

Diamond : 89 Ball Handle

Amethyst : 96 Ball Handle Space Maker Bronze : 58 Ball Handle & 66 Speed

Silver : 64 Ball Handle & 73 Speed

Gold : 70 Ball Handle & 80 Speed

Diamond : 81 Ball Handle & 87 Speed

Amethyst : 88 Ball Handle & 96 Speed Tireless Handles Bronze : 64 Ball Handle & 59 Stamina

Silver : 70 Ball Handle & 67 Stamina

Gold : 79 Ball Handle & 75 Stamina

Diamond : 88 Ball Handle & 82 Stamina

Amethyst : 96 Ball Handle & 90 Stamina

Defense / Rebounding Badge Requirements

Badge Requirements Intimidator Bronze : 64 Perimeter Defense

Silver : 73 Perimeter Defense

Gold : 80 Perimeter Defense

Diamond : 90 Perimeter Defense

Amethyst : 97 Perimeter Defense Locks Bronze : 64 Perimeter Defense & 62 Lateral Quickness

Silver : 72 Perimeter Defense & 68 Lateral Quickness

Gold : 81 Perimeter Defense & 74 Lateral Quickness

Diamond : 89 Perimeter Defense & 81 Lateral Quickness

Amethyst : 95 Perimeter Defense & 85 Lateral Quickness Lurker Bronze : 65 Block & 60 Vertical & 57 Speed

Silver : 75 Block & 73 Vertical & 67 Speed

Gold : 83 Block & 79 Vertical & 73 Speed

Diamond : 89 Block & 85 Vertical & 78 Speed

Amethyst : 94 Block & 92 Vertical & 82 Speed Navigator Bronze : 63 Lateral Quickness & 32 Strength

Silver : 72 Lateral Quickness & 43 Strength

Gold : 83 Lateral Quickness & 55 Strength

Diamond : 87 Lateral Quickness & 66 Strength

Amethyst : 91 Lateral Quickness & 70 Strength Rebound Chaser Bronze : 59 Rebound

Silver : 71 Rebound

Gold : 82 Rebound

Diamond : 90 Rebound

Amethyst : 97 Rebound Rim Saver Bronze : 60 Block & 64 Interior Defense

Silver : 70 Block & 72 Interior Defense

Gold : 81 Block & 78 Interior Defense

Diamond : 89 Block & 84 Interior Defense

Amethyst : 96 Block & 88 Interior Defense Thief Bronze : 61 Steal

Silver : 72 Steal

Gold : 84 Steal

Diamond : 90 Steal

Amethyst : 97 Steal Tough Ankles Bronze : 64 Perimeter Defense & 62 Stamina

Silver : 69 Perimeter Defense & 67 Stamina

Gold : 76 Perimeter Defense & 74 Stamina

Diamond : 81 Perimeter Defense & 78 Stamina

Amethyst : 93 Perimeter Defense & 84 Stamina Trampoline Bronze : 58 Block & 61 Vertical

Silver : 64 Block & 68 Vertical

Gold : 74 Block & 76 Vertical

Diamond : 85 Block & 81 Vertical

Amethyst : 95 Block & 91 Vertical

Post-Scoring Badge Requirements

Badge Requirements Deep Post Bag Bronze : 67 Post Control

Silver : 77 Post Control

Gold : 83 Post Control

Diamond : 88 Post Control

Amethyst : 94 Post Control Paint King Bronze : 65 Post Control & 70 Strength

Silver : 75 Post Control & 80 Strength

Gold : 85 Post Control & 86 Strength

Diamond : 90 Post Control & 91 Strength

Amethyst : 95 Post Control & 95 Strength Post Footwork Bronze : 68 Post Control & 46 Speed

Silver : 78 Post Control & 50 Speed

Gold : 83 Post Control & 53 Speed

Diamond : 88 Post Control & 56 Speed

Amethyst : 94 Post Control & 65 Speed Post Lockdown Bronze : 62 Strength & 65 Interior Defense

Silver : 69 Strength & 70 Interior Defense

Gold : 76 Strength & 75 Interior Defense

Diamond : 88 Strength & 81 Interior Defense

Amethyst : 95 Strength & 88 Interior Defense

Physical Badge Requirements

Badge Requirements Fast Breaker Bronze : 65 Speed

Silver : 77 Speed

Gold : 84 Speed

Diamond : 91 Speed

Amethyst : 95 Speed Hustler Bronze : 65 Speed & 70 Stamina

Silver : 72 Speed & 75 Stamina

Gold : 80 Speed & 82 Stamina

Diamond : 88 Speed & 87 Stamina

Amethyst : 94 Speed & 92 Stamina Iron Screens Bronze : 63 Strength

Silver : 71 Strength

Gold : 80 Strength

Diamond : 88 Strength

Amethyst : 95 Strength

Practical Basketball Badge Requirements FAQ

Q: How do I know if I will be able to unlock a badge? A: During character creation, you’ll allocate the maximum stats of your build. While allocating stats, all badges you can unlock, along with their max level, will be displayed on the right side of the stat allocation menu.

Q: How many badges are there in Practical Basketball? A: There are 43 badges in the game right now.

Q: Can you meet the requirements for all badges in Practical Basketball? A: No, you can’t meet the requirements for all badges with a single build, as the total stat point cap isn’t high enough.

Q: What do badges do in Practical Basketball? A: Badges buff your stats and success chance of various actions when activated. For example, Limitless Shooter increases the effective range and the success chance of your long-range 3-point shots.

That’s everything you need to know about Practical Basketball badge requirements. If you want to learn more about this and other popular Roblox titles, do check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur. Also, make sure to explore our Practical Basketball controls guide to learn all of the moves and controls in the game.

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