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Practical Basketball badge stat requirements
Image via Practical Basketball
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Roblox

All Practical Basketball Badge Requirements

Stat requirements for all badges in Practical Basketball!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Aug 9, 2026 09:01 pm

Badges provide you with massive boosts to certain aspects of your gameplay, and their effect often outweighs that of your stats. However, unlocking the most important badges requires you to meet specific stat requirements, and building around that isn’t simple. To help you out, here is the complete list of all Practical Basketball badge requirements.

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All Badge Stat Requirements in Practical Basketball

Badge stat requirements in Practical Basketball
Image via Gamepur

In the tables below, you can find all badges currently available in Practical Basketball, along with the stat requirements you need to meet to unlock each one and their different ranks. Note that several badges can be unlocked via different stats (e.g., Bronze Iron Grip will be unlocked if you have either 71 Ball Handle, 62 Post Control, or 62 Rebound).

Finishing Badge Requirements

BadgeRequirements
Aerial AssaultBronze: 59 Close Shot & 67 Layup
Silver: 64 Close Shot & 75 Layup
Gold: 72 Close Shot & 80 Layup
Diamond: 77 Close Shot & 86 Layup
Amethyst: 83 Close Shot & 94 Layup
Alley-Oop FinisherBronze: 64 Dunk & 60 Vertical
Silver: 71 Dunk & 67 Vertical
Gold: 76 Dunk & 75 Vertical
Diamond: 84 Dunk & 82 Vertical
Amethyst: 97 Dunk & 88 Vertical
GymnastBronze: 75 Layup & 62 Vertical
Silver: 81 Layup & 68 Vertical
Gold: 86 Layup & 74 Vertical
Diamond: 91 Layup & 79 Vertical
Amethyst: 95 Layup & 85 Vertical
High FlyerBronze: 65 Dunk & 60 Vertical
Silver: 74 Dunk & 71 Vertical
Gold: 83 Dunk & 82 Vertical
Diamond: 89 Dunk & 88 Vertical
Amethyst: 95 Dunk & 95 Vertical
Perfect LaysBronze: 70 Layup / 60 Layup & 70 Close Shot
Silver: 76 Layup / 66 Layup & 76 Close Shot
Gold: 81 Layup / 72 Layup & 81 Close Shot
Diamond: 86 Layup / 79 Layup & 87 Close Shot
Amethyst: 96 Layup / 85 Layup & 96 Close Shot
Putback FinisherBronze: 70 Dunk & 70 Vertical
Silver: 78 Dunk & 75 Vertical
Gold: 84 Dunk & 80 Vertical
Diamond: 89 Dunk & 88 Vertical
Amethyst: 96 Dunk & 92 Vertical
Relentless FinisherBronze: 60 Layup & 74 Stamina
Silver: 67 Layup & 78 Stamina
Gold: 75 Layup & 85 Stamina
Diamond: 84 Layup & 91 Stamina
Amethyst: 93 Layup & 95 Stamina
Traffic FinisherBronze: 67 Dunk & 66 Vertical or 62 Strength
Silver: 76 Dunk & 73 Vertical or 73 Strength
Gold: 81 Dunk & 85 Vertical or 76 Strength
Diamond: 87 Dunk & 89 Vertical or 83 Strength
Amethyst: 95 Dunk & 94 Vertical or 94 Strength

Shooting Badge Requirements

NOTE: Check out our guide on the best shooting badges in Practical Basketball to learn which badges you should be using!

BadgeRequirements
Catch & PopBronze: 63 Three or 68 Mid-Range
Silver: 71 Three or 76 Mid-Range
Gold: 83 Three or 80 Mid-Range
Diamond: 91 Three & 86 Mid-Range
Amethyst: 96 Three & 90 Mid-Range
Corner Spot-UpBronze: 68 Three
Silver: 75 Three
Gold: 83 Three
Diamond: 88 Three
Amethyst: 93 Three
Fade ArtistBronze: 65 Moving Shot & 75 Mid-Range
Silver: 70 Moving Shot & 80 Mid-Range
Gold: 75 Moving Shot & 85 Mid-Range
Diamond: 81 Moving Shot & 91 Mid-Range
Amethyst: 86 Moving Shot & 97 Mid-Range
Formless ShooterBronze: 66 Mid-Range & 63 Stamina
Silver: 74 Mid-Range & 69 Stamina
Gold: 85 Mid-Range & 75 Stamina
Diamond: 93 Mid-Range & 87 Stamina
Amethyst: 98 Mid-Range & 94 Stamina
Limitless ShooterBronze: 76 Three
Silver: 82 Three
Gold: 88 Three
Diamond: 93 Three
Amethyst: 96 Three
Mid-Range MaestroBronze: 67 Mid-Range
Silver: 74 Mid-Range
Gold: 81 Mid-Range
Diamond: 87 Mid-Range
Amethyst: 95 Mid-Range
Relentless ShooterBronze: 64 Three & 65 Stamina
Silver: 73 Three & 70 Stamina
Gold: 81 Three & 78 Stamina
Diamond: 90 Three & 86 Stamina
Amethyst: 96 Three & 92 Stamina
Tunnel VisionBronze: 66 Three
Silver: 75 Three
Gold: 83 Three
Diamond: 90 Three
Amethyst: 97 Three
Quick DrawBronze: 68 Mid-Range
Silver: 75 Mid-Range
Gold: 84 Mid-Range
Diamond: 91 Mid-Range
Amethyst: 96 Mid-Range

Playmaking Badge Requirements

BadgeRequirements
DimerBronze: 63 Pass Accuracy
Silver: 71 Pass Accuracy
Gold: 81 Pass Accuracy
Diamond: 88 Pass Accuracy
Amethyst: 96 Pass Accuracy
Dish OutBronze: 63 Pass Accuracy & 40 Vertical
Silver: 71 Pass Accuracy & 45 Vertical
Gold: 81 Pass Accuracy & 50 Vertical
Diamond: 88 Pass Accuracy & 55 Vertical
Amethyst: 96 Pass Accuracy & 60 Vertical
GloveBronze: 65 Ball Handle / 65 Post Control & 65 Strength
Silver: 73 Ball Handle / 72 Post Control & 71 Strength
Gold: 82 Ball Handle / 82 Post Control & 81 Strength
Diamond: 90 Ball Handle / 90 Post Control & 90 Strength
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle
Iron GripBronze: 71 Ball Handle / 62 Post Control / 62 Rebound
Silver: 81 Ball handle / 69 Post Control / 69 Rebound
Gold: 85 Ball Handle / 76 Post Control / 78 Rebound
Diamond: 90 Ball Handle / 81 Post Control / 81 Rebound
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle / 93 Post Control / 93 Rebound
Whistle WizardBronze: 70 Free Throw
Silver: 80 Free Throw
Gold: 85 Free Throw
Diamond: 90 Free Throw
Amethyst: 97 Free Throw
Quick HandlesBronze: 67 Ball Handle & 59 Speed
Silver: 73 Ball Handle & 65 Speed
Gold: 81 Ball Handle & 70 Speed
Diamond: 88 Ball Handle & 83 Speed
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle & 88 Speed
Quick PassBronze: 63 Pass Accuracy
Silver: 71 Pass Accuracy
Gold: 81 Pass Accuracy
Diamond: 88 Pass Accuracy
Amethyst: 96 Pass Accuracy
Soul SnatcherBronze: 67 Ball Handle
Silver: 74 Ball Handle
Gold: 81 Ball Handle
Diamond: 89 Ball Handle
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle
Space MakerBronze: 58 Ball Handle & 66 Speed
Silver: 64 Ball Handle & 73 Speed
Gold: 70 Ball Handle & 80 Speed
Diamond: 81 Ball Handle & 87 Speed
Amethyst: 88 Ball Handle & 96 Speed
Tireless HandlesBronze: 64 Ball Handle & 59 Stamina
Silver: 70 Ball Handle & 67 Stamina
Gold: 79 Ball Handle & 75 Stamina
Diamond: 88 Ball Handle & 82 Stamina
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle & 90 Stamina

Defense / Rebounding Badge Requirements

BadgeRequirements
IntimidatorBronze: 64 Perimeter Defense
Silver: 73 Perimeter Defense
Gold: 80 Perimeter Defense
Diamond: 90 Perimeter Defense
Amethyst: 97 Perimeter Defense
LocksBronze: 64 Perimeter Defense & 62 Lateral Quickness
Silver: 72 Perimeter Defense & 68 Lateral Quickness
Gold: 81 Perimeter Defense & 74 Lateral Quickness
Diamond: 89 Perimeter Defense & 81 Lateral Quickness
Amethyst: 95 Perimeter Defense & 85 Lateral Quickness
LurkerBronze: 65 Block & 60 Vertical & 57 Speed
Silver: 75 Block & 73 Vertical & 67 Speed
Gold: 83 Block & 79 Vertical & 73 Speed
Diamond: 89 Block & 85 Vertical & 78 Speed
Amethyst: 94 Block & 92 Vertical & 82 Speed
NavigatorBronze: 63 Lateral Quickness & 32 Strength
Silver: 72 Lateral Quickness & 43 Strength
Gold: 83 Lateral Quickness & 55 Strength
Diamond: 87 Lateral Quickness & 66 Strength
Amethyst: 91 Lateral Quickness & 70 Strength
Rebound ChaserBronze: 59 Rebound
Silver: 71 Rebound
Gold: 82 Rebound
Diamond: 90 Rebound
Amethyst: 97 Rebound
Rim SaverBronze: 60 Block & 64 Interior Defense
Silver: 70 Block & 72 Interior Defense
Gold: 81 Block & 78 Interior Defense
Diamond: 89 Block & 84 Interior Defense
Amethyst: 96 Block & 88 Interior Defense
ThiefBronze: 61 Steal
Silver: 72 Steal
Gold: 84 Steal
Diamond: 90 Steal
Amethyst: 97 Steal
Tough AnklesBronze: 64 Perimeter Defense & 62 Stamina
Silver: 69 Perimeter Defense & 67 Stamina
Gold: 76 Perimeter Defense & 74 Stamina
Diamond: 81 Perimeter Defense & 78 Stamina
Amethyst: 93 Perimeter Defense & 84 Stamina
TrampolineBronze: 58 Block & 61 Vertical
Silver: 64 Block & 68 Vertical
Gold: 74 Block & 76 Vertical
Diamond: 85 Block & 81 Vertical
Amethyst: 95 Block & 91 Vertical

Post-Scoring Badge Requirements

BadgeRequirements
Deep Post BagBronze: 67 Post Control
Silver: 77 Post Control
Gold: 83 Post Control
Diamond: 88 Post Control
Amethyst: 94 Post Control
Paint KingBronze: 65 Post Control & 70 Strength
Silver: 75 Post Control & 80 Strength
Gold: 85 Post Control & 86 Strength
Diamond: 90 Post Control & 91 Strength
Amethyst: 95 Post Control & 95 Strength
Post FootworkBronze: 68 Post Control & 46 Speed
Silver: 78 Post Control & 50 Speed
Gold: 83 Post Control & 53 Speed
Diamond: 88 Post Control & 56 Speed
Amethyst: 94 Post Control & 65 Speed
Post LockdownBronze: 62 Strength & 65 Interior Defense
Silver: 69 Strength & 70 Interior Defense
Gold: 76 Strength & 75 Interior Defense
Diamond: 88 Strength & 81 Interior Defense
Amethyst: 95 Strength & 88 Interior Defense

Physical Badge Requirements

BadgeRequirements
Fast BreakerBronze: 65 Speed
Silver: 77 Speed
Gold: 84 Speed
Diamond: 91 Speed
Amethyst: 95 Speed
HustlerBronze: 65 Speed & 70 Stamina
Silver: 72 Speed & 75 Stamina
Gold: 80 Speed & 82 Stamina
Diamond: 88 Speed & 87 Stamina
Amethyst: 94 Speed & 92 Stamina
Iron ScreensBronze: 63 Strength
Silver: 71 Strength
Gold: 80 Strength
Diamond: 88 Strength
Amethyst: 95 Strength

Practical Basketball Badge Requirements FAQ

Q: How do I know if I will be able to unlock a badge?

A: During character creation, you’ll allocate the maximum stats of your build. While allocating stats, all badges you can unlock, along with their max level, will be displayed on the right side of the stat allocation menu.


Q: How many badges are there in Practical Basketball?

A: There are 43 badges in the game right now.


Q: Can you meet the requirements for all badges in Practical Basketball?

A: No, you can’t meet the requirements for all badges with a single build, as the total stat point cap isn’t high enough.


Q: What do badges do in Practical Basketball?

A: Badges buff your stats and success chance of various actions when activated. For example, Limitless Shooter increases the effective range and the success chance of your long-range 3-point shots.

That’s everything you need to know about Practical Basketball badge requirements. If you want to learn more about this and other popular Roblox titles, do check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur. Also, make sure to explore our Practical Basketball controls guide to learn all of the moves and controls in the game.

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Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a longtime gamer with tens of thousands of hours spent across genres. From gacha and Roblox to MOBAs, MMOs, and everything in between. He never just plays games but tries to master them, pushing himself into the top 1% wherever he lands. Aleksa dissects mechanics, optimizes strategies, and treats every title like a sandbox for peak performance. The only type of game he can’t stand is one that doesn’t respect precision. If he feels input delay or there’s no animation canceling, he’s uninstalling faster than you can hit Alt + F4.