Badges provide you with massive boosts to certain aspects of your gameplay, and their effect often outweighs that of your stats. However, unlocking the most important badges requires you to meet specific stat requirements, and building around that isn’t simple. To help you out, here is the complete list of all Practical Basketball badge requirements.
All Badge Stat Requirements in Practical Basketball
In the tables below, you can find all badges currently available in Practical Basketball, along with the stat requirements you need to meet to unlock each one and their different ranks. Note that several badges can be unlocked via different stats (e.g., Bronze Iron Grip will be unlocked if you have either 71 Ball Handle, 62 Post Control, or 62 Rebound).
Finishing Badge Requirements
|Badge
|Requirements
|Aerial Assault
|Bronze: 59 Close Shot & 67 Layup
Silver: 64 Close Shot & 75 Layup
Gold: 72 Close Shot & 80 Layup
Diamond: 77 Close Shot & 86 Layup
Amethyst: 83 Close Shot & 94 Layup
|Alley-Oop Finisher
|Bronze: 64 Dunk & 60 Vertical
Silver: 71 Dunk & 67 Vertical
Gold: 76 Dunk & 75 Vertical
Diamond: 84 Dunk & 82 Vertical
Amethyst: 97 Dunk & 88 Vertical
|Gymnast
|Bronze: 75 Layup & 62 Vertical
Silver: 81 Layup & 68 Vertical
Gold: 86 Layup & 74 Vertical
Diamond: 91 Layup & 79 Vertical
Amethyst: 95 Layup & 85 Vertical
|High Flyer
|Bronze: 65 Dunk & 60 Vertical
Silver: 74 Dunk & 71 Vertical
Gold: 83 Dunk & 82 Vertical
Diamond: 89 Dunk & 88 Vertical
Amethyst: 95 Dunk & 95 Vertical
|Perfect Lays
|Bronze: 70 Layup / 60 Layup & 70 Close Shot
Silver: 76 Layup / 66 Layup & 76 Close Shot
Gold: 81 Layup / 72 Layup & 81 Close Shot
Diamond: 86 Layup / 79 Layup & 87 Close Shot
Amethyst: 96 Layup / 85 Layup & 96 Close Shot
|Putback Finisher
|Bronze: 70 Dunk & 70 Vertical
Silver: 78 Dunk & 75 Vertical
Gold: 84 Dunk & 80 Vertical
Diamond: 89 Dunk & 88 Vertical
Amethyst: 96 Dunk & 92 Vertical
|Relentless Finisher
|Bronze: 60 Layup & 74 Stamina
Silver: 67 Layup & 78 Stamina
Gold: 75 Layup & 85 Stamina
Diamond: 84 Layup & 91 Stamina
Amethyst: 93 Layup & 95 Stamina
|Traffic Finisher
|Bronze: 67 Dunk & 66 Vertical or 62 Strength
Silver: 76 Dunk & 73 Vertical or 73 Strength
Gold: 81 Dunk & 85 Vertical or 76 Strength
Diamond: 87 Dunk & 89 Vertical or 83 Strength
Amethyst: 95 Dunk & 94 Vertical or 94 Strength
Shooting Badge Requirements
NOTE: Check out our guide on the best shooting badges in Practical Basketball to learn which badges you should be using!
|Badge
|Requirements
|Catch & Pop
|Bronze: 63 Three or 68 Mid-Range
Silver: 71 Three or 76 Mid-Range
Gold: 83 Three or 80 Mid-Range
Diamond: 91 Three & 86 Mid-Range
Amethyst: 96 Three & 90 Mid-Range
|Corner Spot-Up
|Bronze: 68 Three
Silver: 75 Three
Gold: 83 Three
Diamond: 88 Three
Amethyst: 93 Three
|Fade Artist
|Bronze: 65 Moving Shot & 75 Mid-Range
Silver: 70 Moving Shot & 80 Mid-Range
Gold: 75 Moving Shot & 85 Mid-Range
Diamond: 81 Moving Shot & 91 Mid-Range
Amethyst: 86 Moving Shot & 97 Mid-Range
|Formless Shooter
|Bronze: 66 Mid-Range & 63 Stamina
Silver: 74 Mid-Range & 69 Stamina
Gold: 85 Mid-Range & 75 Stamina
Diamond: 93 Mid-Range & 87 Stamina
Amethyst: 98 Mid-Range & 94 Stamina
|Limitless Shooter
|Bronze: 76 Three
Silver: 82 Three
Gold: 88 Three
Diamond: 93 Three
Amethyst: 96 Three
|Mid-Range Maestro
|Bronze: 67 Mid-Range
Silver: 74 Mid-Range
Gold: 81 Mid-Range
Diamond: 87 Mid-Range
Amethyst: 95 Mid-Range
|Relentless Shooter
|Bronze: 64 Three & 65 Stamina
Silver: 73 Three & 70 Stamina
Gold: 81 Three & 78 Stamina
Diamond: 90 Three & 86 Stamina
Amethyst: 96 Three & 92 Stamina
|Tunnel Vision
|Bronze: 66 Three
Silver: 75 Three
Gold: 83 Three
Diamond: 90 Three
Amethyst: 97 Three
|Quick Draw
|Bronze: 68 Mid-Range
Silver: 75 Mid-Range
Gold: 84 Mid-Range
Diamond: 91 Mid-Range
Amethyst: 96 Mid-Range
Playmaking Badge Requirements
|Badge
|Requirements
|Dimer
|Bronze: 63 Pass Accuracy
Silver: 71 Pass Accuracy
Gold: 81 Pass Accuracy
Diamond: 88 Pass Accuracy
Amethyst: 96 Pass Accuracy
|Dish Out
|Bronze: 63 Pass Accuracy & 40 Vertical
Silver: 71 Pass Accuracy & 45 Vertical
Gold: 81 Pass Accuracy & 50 Vertical
Diamond: 88 Pass Accuracy & 55 Vertical
Amethyst: 96 Pass Accuracy & 60 Vertical
|Glove
|Bronze: 65 Ball Handle / 65 Post Control & 65 Strength
Silver: 73 Ball Handle / 72 Post Control & 71 Strength
Gold: 82 Ball Handle / 82 Post Control & 81 Strength
Diamond: 90 Ball Handle / 90 Post Control & 90 Strength
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle
|Iron Grip
|Bronze: 71 Ball Handle / 62 Post Control / 62 Rebound
Silver: 81 Ball handle / 69 Post Control / 69 Rebound
Gold: 85 Ball Handle / 76 Post Control / 78 Rebound
Diamond: 90 Ball Handle / 81 Post Control / 81 Rebound
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle / 93 Post Control / 93 Rebound
|Whistle Wizard
|Bronze: 70 Free Throw
Silver: 80 Free Throw
Gold: 85 Free Throw
Diamond: 90 Free Throw
Amethyst: 97 Free Throw
|Quick Handles
|Bronze: 67 Ball Handle & 59 Speed
Silver: 73 Ball Handle & 65 Speed
Gold: 81 Ball Handle & 70 Speed
Diamond: 88 Ball Handle & 83 Speed
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle & 88 Speed
|Quick Pass
|Bronze: 63 Pass Accuracy
Silver: 71 Pass Accuracy
Gold: 81 Pass Accuracy
Diamond: 88 Pass Accuracy
Amethyst: 96 Pass Accuracy
|Soul Snatcher
|Bronze: 67 Ball Handle
Silver: 74 Ball Handle
Gold: 81 Ball Handle
Diamond: 89 Ball Handle
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle
|Space Maker
|Bronze: 58 Ball Handle & 66 Speed
Silver: 64 Ball Handle & 73 Speed
Gold: 70 Ball Handle & 80 Speed
Diamond: 81 Ball Handle & 87 Speed
Amethyst: 88 Ball Handle & 96 Speed
|Tireless Handles
|Bronze: 64 Ball Handle & 59 Stamina
Silver: 70 Ball Handle & 67 Stamina
Gold: 79 Ball Handle & 75 Stamina
Diamond: 88 Ball Handle & 82 Stamina
Amethyst: 96 Ball Handle & 90 Stamina
Defense / Rebounding Badge Requirements
|Badge
|Requirements
|Intimidator
|Bronze: 64 Perimeter Defense
Silver: 73 Perimeter Defense
Gold: 80 Perimeter Defense
Diamond: 90 Perimeter Defense
Amethyst: 97 Perimeter Defense
|Locks
|Bronze: 64 Perimeter Defense & 62 Lateral Quickness
Silver: 72 Perimeter Defense & 68 Lateral Quickness
Gold: 81 Perimeter Defense & 74 Lateral Quickness
Diamond: 89 Perimeter Defense & 81 Lateral Quickness
Amethyst: 95 Perimeter Defense & 85 Lateral Quickness
|Lurker
|Bronze: 65 Block & 60 Vertical & 57 Speed
Silver: 75 Block & 73 Vertical & 67 Speed
Gold: 83 Block & 79 Vertical & 73 Speed
Diamond: 89 Block & 85 Vertical & 78 Speed
Amethyst: 94 Block & 92 Vertical & 82 Speed
|Navigator
|Bronze: 63 Lateral Quickness & 32 Strength
Silver: 72 Lateral Quickness & 43 Strength
Gold: 83 Lateral Quickness & 55 Strength
Diamond: 87 Lateral Quickness & 66 Strength
Amethyst: 91 Lateral Quickness & 70 Strength
|Rebound Chaser
|Bronze: 59 Rebound
Silver: 71 Rebound
Gold: 82 Rebound
Diamond: 90 Rebound
Amethyst: 97 Rebound
|Rim Saver
|Bronze: 60 Block & 64 Interior Defense
Silver: 70 Block & 72 Interior Defense
Gold: 81 Block & 78 Interior Defense
Diamond: 89 Block & 84 Interior Defense
Amethyst: 96 Block & 88 Interior Defense
|Thief
|Bronze: 61 Steal
Silver: 72 Steal
Gold: 84 Steal
Diamond: 90 Steal
Amethyst: 97 Steal
|Tough Ankles
|Bronze: 64 Perimeter Defense & 62 Stamina
Silver: 69 Perimeter Defense & 67 Stamina
Gold: 76 Perimeter Defense & 74 Stamina
Diamond: 81 Perimeter Defense & 78 Stamina
Amethyst: 93 Perimeter Defense & 84 Stamina
|Trampoline
|Bronze: 58 Block & 61 Vertical
Silver: 64 Block & 68 Vertical
Gold: 74 Block & 76 Vertical
Diamond: 85 Block & 81 Vertical
Amethyst: 95 Block & 91 Vertical
Post-Scoring Badge Requirements
|Badge
|Requirements
|Deep Post Bag
|Bronze: 67 Post Control
Silver: 77 Post Control
Gold: 83 Post Control
Diamond: 88 Post Control
Amethyst: 94 Post Control
|Paint King
|Bronze: 65 Post Control & 70 Strength
Silver: 75 Post Control & 80 Strength
Gold: 85 Post Control & 86 Strength
Diamond: 90 Post Control & 91 Strength
Amethyst: 95 Post Control & 95 Strength
|Post Footwork
|Bronze: 68 Post Control & 46 Speed
Silver: 78 Post Control & 50 Speed
Gold: 83 Post Control & 53 Speed
Diamond: 88 Post Control & 56 Speed
Amethyst: 94 Post Control & 65 Speed
|Post Lockdown
|Bronze: 62 Strength & 65 Interior Defense
Silver: 69 Strength & 70 Interior Defense
Gold: 76 Strength & 75 Interior Defense
Diamond: 88 Strength & 81 Interior Defense
Amethyst: 95 Strength & 88 Interior Defense
Physical Badge Requirements
|Badge
|Requirements
|Fast Breaker
|Bronze: 65 Speed
Silver: 77 Speed
Gold: 84 Speed
Diamond: 91 Speed
Amethyst: 95 Speed
|Hustler
|Bronze: 65 Speed & 70 Stamina
Silver: 72 Speed & 75 Stamina
Gold: 80 Speed & 82 Stamina
Diamond: 88 Speed & 87 Stamina
Amethyst: 94 Speed & 92 Stamina
|Iron Screens
|Bronze: 63 Strength
Silver: 71 Strength
Gold: 80 Strength
Diamond: 88 Strength
Amethyst: 95 Strength
Practical Basketball Badge Requirements FAQ
A: During character creation, you’ll allocate the maximum stats of your build. While allocating stats, all badges you can unlock, along with their max level, will be displayed on the right side of the stat allocation menu.
Q: How many badges are there in Practical Basketball?
A: There are 43 badges in the game right now.
Q: Can you meet the requirements for all badges in Practical Basketball?
A: No, you can’t meet the requirements for all badges with a single build, as the total stat point cap isn’t high enough.
Q: What do badges do in Practical Basketball?
A: Badges buff your stats and success chance of various actions when activated. For example, Limitless Shooter increases the effective range and the success chance of your long-range 3-point shots.
That’s everything you need to know about Practical Basketball badge requirements. If you want to learn more about this and other popular Roblox titles, do check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur. Also, make sure to explore our Practical Basketball controls guide to learn all of the moves and controls in the game.
Published: Aug 9, 2026 09:01 pm