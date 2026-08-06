All romance candidates in Fields of Mistria, including details on how to marry them, how relationships work, and everything else you need to know before proposing.

Whether you’re looking for your favorite bachelor or bachelorette, romance is a major part of Fields of Mistria. As you spend time with villagers, give them gifts, and experience their Heart Events, you’ll gradually build a relationship that can eventually lead to marriage. To help you decide who to pursue, here is the list of all marriage candidates in Fields of Mistria, along with how the marriage system works and what you’ll need to do before proposing.

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All Marriage Options in Fields of Mistria

There are currently 12 marriage candidates in Fields of Mistria. Each romanceable character has their own personality, schedule, favorite gifts, and Heart Events, so choosing who to marry ultimately comes down to your personal preference. Note that romanceable characters will have heart-shaped friendship level icons, as well as the “Single” status on their Social tab page.

Candidate Description

Celine Celine is a kind-hearted villager with a deep love for flowers and nature. She spends much of her time gardening and helping out at her family’s general store, making her one of the friendliest faces in Mistria. Players who enjoy a gentle and caring personality will likely find her an appealing romance option.

Juniper Juniper is the mysterious owner of Mistria’s bathhouse and one of the town’s most knowledgeable magic users. Her sarcastic wit and confident personality often hide a softer side, making her one of the more intriguing marriage candidates. She’s a great choice if you enjoy characters with a bit of mystery.

Eiland Eiland is an enthusiastic archaeologist fascinated by Mistria’s ancient history and forgotten civilizations. He spends much of his time researching artifacts and uncovering the secrets hidden throughout the region. His curiosity and passion for discovery make him a fun companion for players who enjoy exploration.

Caldarus Caldarus is the ancient dragon guardian whose fate is closely tied to Mistria’s story and magical history. Unlike the other romance candidates, his mysterious background and immense power make him one of the most unique characters you can pursue. As you progress through the main story, you’ll gradually learn more about his past and his connection to the world around you.

Hayden Hayden is the owner of the local ranch and spends most of his days caring for livestock and maintaining the farm. He’s dependable, hardworking, and always willing to lend a helping hand whenever someone needs it. His laid-back personality makes him one of the easiest characters to get along with.

Balor Balor is a charismatic traveling merchant who regularly visits Mistria with rare goods collected from across the world. Although he enjoys making a profit, his charming personality and adventurous lifestyle make him one of the game’s most interesting bachelors. There’s always an air of mystery surrounding his travels.

March March is Mistria’s skilled blacksmith, known for his incredible craftsmanship and no-nonsense attitude. While he can initially seem blunt or difficult to approach, spending more time with him reveals a surprisingly caring and dependable personality. He’s an excellent choice for players who enjoy slow-burn romances.

Priestess Seridia (Priestess) is Mistria’s devoted priestess, overseeing many of the town’s spiritual traditions and ceremonies. Her compassionate personality and calming presence make her someone the townsfolk can always rely on. She’s an excellent romance option for players who appreciate kindness and wisdom.

Reina Reina is the talented cook at the Sleeping Dragon Inn who loves bringing people together through food. She’s cheerful, energetic, and always eager to help those around her, making her one of the warmest romance options available. Her optimistic outlook makes every interaction feel welcoming.

Ryis Ryis is Mistria’s resident carpenter, helping rebuild and improve the town through his construction work. Friendly and approachable, he enjoys helping others and takes great pride in his craft. Players looking for a dependable and down-to-earth romance option should definitely consider Ryis.

Valen Valen serves as Mistria’s doctor, dedicating her time to keeping the town’s residents healthy. While she often comes across as calm and reserved, she’s deeply caring and has a passion for alchemy and medical research. Players looking for a mature and intelligent partner may find Valen to be a perfect fit.

Adeline Adeline, as the leader of Mistria, works tirelessly to restore the town after the devastating earthquake. She’s responsible, hardworking, and always puts the needs of others before her own. Despite her busy schedule, she genuinely cares about the community and everyone living in it.

How to Get Married in Fields of Mistria

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Romancing and marrying a character in Fields of Mistria takes time, but it’s a straightforward process as long as you consistently build your relationship with your favorite bachelor or bachelorette. By talking to them every day, giving them gifts they enjoy, and completing their Heart Events, you’ll eventually unlock the option to start dating. From there, you’ll be able to deepen your relationship through dates before finally proposing and getting married. Here is a quick list of steps you need to complete to marry a character:

Choose one of the 12 romanceable characters you’d like to pursue. Increase their Heart level by talking to them daily and giving them gifts they like or love. Complete each of their Heart Events as they become available. Reach 8 Hearts and choose the Dating route instead of the Best Friend route during their 8-Heart Event. Go on dates together to continue developing your relationship and unlock additional romantic interactions. Raise their relationship to 10 Hearts. Craft the Engagement Ring at a Forge. The recipe will be delivered to you the morning after you reach 10 Hearts with a romanceable character. Interact with your potential spouse and complete the 10-Hearts Proposal Event (marriage talk). Continue with the proposal and plan your marriage ceremony. Once you’re married, you’ll unlock the option to talk about your future and the prospect of having children 2-3 weeks after the ceremony.

Marriage, Dating, and Relationship Mechanics

Relationships with the marriage candidates in Fields of Mistria go far beyond simply increasing Heart levels. As you spend more time with the villagers, you’ll gradually unlock new dialogue, Heart Events, dating opportunities, and eventually marriage. Here are some general tips on how dating and romance work in Fields of Mistria:

Only romanceable NPCs can be dated. Characters marked as “Single” in the Social tab are eligible for romance, while other villagers can only become friends.

Characters marked as “Single” in the Social tab are eligible for romance, while other villagers can only become friends. Friendship comes before romance. Every relationship starts as a normal friendship. Increasing Heart levels unlocks new conversations and Heart Events that gradually deepen your bond.

Every relationship starts as a normal friendship. Increasing Heart levels unlocks new conversations and Heart Events that gradually deepen your bond. The 8-Heart Event is the turning point. Once you reach 8 Hearts with a romance candidate, you’ll choose whether to become Best Friends or begin Dating . Choosing Best Friends permanently keeps the relationship platonic, while choosing Dating unlocks romantic content.

Once you reach 8 Hearts with a romance candidate, you’ll choose whether to become or begin . Choosing Best Friends permanently keeps the relationship platonic, while choosing Dating unlocks romantic content. You can date multiple characters at the same time. Unlike many farming sims, Fields of Mistria allows you to pursue multiple romance candidates simultaneously before deciding who you want to marry.

Unlike many farming sims, Fields of Mistria allows you to pursue multiple romance candidates simultaneously before deciding who you want to marry. Dates are available on weekends. After entering a romantic relationship with at least one character, you’ll be able to invite them on various dates. New date locations become available by finding Date Inspiration items, and completing each date rewards you with a commemorative Photo Card.

After entering a romantic relationship with at least one character, you’ll be able to invite them on various dates. New date locations become available by finding items, and completing each date rewards you with a commemorative Photo Card. Marriage requires 10 Hearts. The full romance route continues to 10 Hearts, where you’ll be able to propose and trigger a unique wedding event introduced in the 1.0 update.

The full romance route continues to 10 Hearts, where you’ll be able to propose and trigger a unique wedding event introduced in the 1.0 update. You can only marry one character. Although dating multiple NPCs is possible, you’ll ultimately have to choose a single spouse. Once you’re married, any other romantic relationships are converted into Best Friend relationships.

Although dating multiple NPCs is possible, you’ll ultimately have to choose a single spouse. Once you’re married, any other romantic relationships are converted into Best Friend relationships. Marriage unlocks additional content. After the wedding, you’ll live together with your spouse, unlock exclusive spouse-related furniture, and can eventually have children as part of the 1.0 relationship system.

After the wedding, you’ll live together with your spouse, unlock exclusive spouse-related furniture, and can eventually have children as part of the 1.0 relationship system. Your spouse doesn’t affect gameplay progression. Every marriage candidate has their own personality, dialogue, Heart Events, and romance scenes, but there isn’t a universally “best” spouse. Your decision should come down to which character you enjoy spending time with the most.

That covers everything you need to know about marriage and marriage candidates in Fields of Mistria. As the game continues to receive updates, we’ll keep this guide updated with any new romance options, marriage mechanics, and relationship features. In the meantime, be sure to check the Guides section here at Gamepur for more Fields of Mistria guides, including gift guides, farming tips, quest walkthroughs, and everything else you need to make the most of your new life in Mistria.

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