Best Race to Pick in The Portal Roblox (Human, Elf, Beastmen)

Here's everything you need to know about Human, Elf, and Beastmen before picking your race in The Portal.

Choosing your race is one of the first major decisions you’ll make in The Portal. Each race offers different bonuses and stat advantages, making some better suited for specific jobs than others. In this guide, we’ll go over the best races in The Portal, including their strengths and weaknesses, how to reroll them, and other useful information to help you make the most of your adventure.

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What Is the Best Race in The Portal Roblox MMORPG?

Which race is the best in The Portal depends entirely on which job (class) you plan to choose. Each job scales with different stats, and each race provides different stat bonuses, making the choice fairly simple. Here are the stat bonuses of each race and which jobs they are the best for:

Elf & High Elf

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By choosing the Mushroom during the tutorial, you’ll get the Elf race. The Elf race provides you with +2 INT and +2 WIS. Whenever you roll the Elf race, you’ll have a 10% chance of getting the High Elf bonus race instead of the regular Elf race. The High Elf is basically the same as Elf, with the only difference being that it gives you +3 INT and +3 WIS.

The two jobs that benefit the most from INT and WIS in The Portal are Enchanter and Cleric, and Elf is by far the best race for those two jobs. Also, the Elf is the most versatile race in a way, as it is the only race that has the bonuses required by two different classes.

IMPORTANT: If you fall down the ladder during the tutorial / race choosing, you won’t be able to climb back up. If that happens and you still want to get the Elf race, exit the game and log back in to respawn in the bed.

Human & Corrupted Human

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Human (90% chance) and Corrupted Human (10% chance) are the races that provide you with +2-3 STR and +2-3 VIT, which are the two stats that both Defenders and Warriors want. You can get the Human race by choosing the Milk during the tutorial.

Humans are generally the best race for Defenders in The Portal, as they are the only race that provides VIT. It’s decent for Warriors, as they scale from STR, though the extra 3 stats from Beastmen provide slightly more DPS.

Beastmen (Cat, Wolf, & Fox)

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Beastmen is the only race in The Portal with three variations: Cat and Wolf are the basic options, with +2 AGI and +2 DEX (90% chance), and Fox is the bonus race with +3 AGI and +2 DEX (10% chance). To get the Beastmen race, you’ll have to choose Meat during the tutorial.

Beastmen are the best race for Warriors, as both AGI and DEX are very desirable for a P.ATK class. For Defenders, Clerics, and Enchanters, Beastmen isn’t a good option, as other races provide much better stats for them.

How to Change Your Race in The Portal

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You can change your race in The Portal using the Race Reroll Mirror. By using the mirror, you’ll gain a new random race, with a 10% chance of it being the bonus version. Note that all the gear that you have equipped and that you no longer meet the requirements for will be unequipped. You can get Race Reroll Mirrors by completing various game content, as loot drops, and by redeeming codes.

The Portal Roblox Races FAQ

Q: Can you change your race later in the game? A: Yes. You can change your race in The Portal using Race Reroll Mirrors. However, the new race you get is completely random.

Q: What is the best race in The Portal? A: There is no single best race. Instead, there are best races for each class:

Warrior: Beastmen (Cat, Wolf, and Fox)

Defender: Human and Corrupted Human

Enchanter and Cleric: Elf and High Elf

Q: What are bonus races? A: Bonus races are variations of the default races that provide extra +1 stat bonuses. You can get them at random whenever you create a character/reroll your race, with a 10% chance.

Q: Are classes locked to certain races? A: No, classes and races aren’t locked. However, some classes benefit from certain stats that specific races provide, while others don’t.

That covers everything you need to know about the best races in The Portal. Since Race Reroll Mirrors are so scarce, make sure to consider each option carefully before selecting your food and starting your journey.

We’ll continue updating this guide if new races, balance changes, or additional information are added to the game. In the meantime, be sure to check back for more Roblox guides, including our Be The Final Boss tier list and Lineage Piece melee tier list.

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