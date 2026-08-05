All Classes in The Portal Roblox Explained

The Portal features four unique classes, each with its own role, stat scaling, and ideal race. Here's everything you need to know before choosing your main.

Your class (job) is one of the biggest factors that determines how you’ll play The Portal. Whether you want to tank enemies, deal massive melee damage, support your party with healing, or enhance allies with powerful buffs, each class fills a unique role and scales with different stats. To help you decide, we’ve put together this guide explaining all classes in The Portal, including their roles, primary stat scaling, and the races that pair with them the best.

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All Classes in The Portal

At launch, The Portal features four playable classes (jobs): Defender, Warrior, Cleric, and Enchanter. While every class is viable, each one excels in a different area of the game, making it important to choose one that matches your preferred playstyle.

Job Description Scaling Best Race Warrior The Warrior is a melee damage dealer that focuses on getting up close to enemies and defeating them through consistent physical damage. While it lacks the defensive capabilities of the Defender, it makes up for it with stronger offensive potential and excellent sustained DPS. STR Beastmen

Human Defender The Defender is The Portal’s dedicated tank class, specializing in absorbing damage and protecting teammates during difficult encounters. If you enjoy leading the charge, keeping enemy attention, and surviving attacks that would quickly defeat other classes, Defender is an excellent choice. VIT Human Enchanter The Enchanter focuses on empowering allies while weakening enemies through various buffs and utility effects. Instead of relying purely on damage, the class excels at increasing the overall effectiveness of the entire party, whether it’s through CC or buffs. INT Elf Cleric The Cleric serves as The Portal’s primary support and healer, keeping teammates alive while providing valuable utility throughout dungeons and boss fights. Although it isn’t designed to top the damage charts, a skilled Cleric is invaluable in group content thanks to its healing and support abilities. WIS Elf

Which Class Should You Pick?

The best class in The Portal ultimately comes down to your preferred role. If you like soaking up damage and protecting teammates, Defender is the obvious choice. Players who enjoy straightforward melee combat will likely prefer Warrior, while those interested in supporting a group can choose between the healing-focused Cleric or the buff/DPS-oriented Enchanter. No matter which class you choose, pairing it with the right race can make your build even stronger.

How to Change Your Class / Job in The Portal

Image via The Portal

You can change your class / job in The Portal using the Job Change Mask. It’s a unique item that you can obtain by completing different game modes, defeating powerful enemies, and redeeming codes. Note that the used skill books are not refunded when you change your job.

The Portal Jobs / Classes FAQ

Q: What classes are available in The Portal? A: The Portal currently features four classes: Defender, Warrior, Cleric, and Enchanter.

Q: Which class is the best in The Portal? A: There isn’t a single best class for every player. Defender excels at tanking, Warrior specializes in melee damage, Cleric focuses on healing, and Enchanter provides powerful buffs and utility.

Q: Can you change your class in The Portal? A: Yes, you can change your class using the Job Change Mask.

Q: Which race is best for each class? A: Races offer unique starting bonuses for your stats, and they make pairs with classes:

• Defender: Human (VIT + STR)

• Warrior: Human (VIT + STR) and Beastmen (DEX + AGI)

• Cleric: Elf (INT + WIS)

• Enchanter: Elf (INT + WIS)

Q: What stats should I prioritize? A: Each class scales differently, so you should focus on the primary stats that benefit your chosen class the most:

• Defender: VIT (Vitality)

• Warrior: STR (Vitality)

• Cleric: WIS (Vitality)

• Enchanter: INT (Vitality)

That does it for our The Portal classes guide. As new classes, balance changes, and updates are released, we’ll continue updating this guide with the latest information. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other The Portal guides in the Roblox section here at Gamepur.

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