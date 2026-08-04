Where to Find Crowbars in Lineage Piece [Cid’s Quest Guide]

Crowbar is a unique item in Lineage Piece required for Cid’s questline. Crowbars aren’t marked, and you’ll have to search the map for them. However, their spawn locations are set, and with the guide we prepared below, you’ll be finding both of the crowbars within minutes. Scroll down to learn how to find crowbars in Lineage Piece.

Recommended Videos

All Crowbar Locations in Lineage Piece

Image via Gamepur

There are two crowbars that spawn for Cid’s quest in Lineage Piece, and both are located in Dawnwind Village (starter island). You can find the first crowbar under a tree in the corner of the village on the opposite side from the harbor, as indicated in the image above.

Image via Gamepur

The second crowbar is located under a palm tree on the beach to the left of the harbor. Note that both of the crowbar spawns are static and the same for all players doing the quest. You’ll be able to see the crowbars even if you don’t have the quest active.

Complete Cid’s Questline Requirements

Image via Gamepur

The Cid’s questline is required for obtaining the Stylish Bandit Slayer and later unlocking the Shadow weapon. You can find the NPC that starts the questline at Dawnwind Village, in the opposite corner from the village entrance. Here are all the requirements for the Cid’s questline:

Quest 1 : Find 2 Crowbars.

: Find 2 Crowbars. Quest 2: Receive 2.5M damage in total.

Once you’ve completed the quests, you’ll be able to purchase Stylish Bandit Slayer for 150,000 Coins and 600 Gems from the Cid NPC. Also, you’ll unlock the chance to obtain Cid’s Key from Bandits [Lv. 1 mobs], which is used to open the portal to Cid’s Castle Dungeon.

Well, that does it for our guide on how to find crowbars in Lineage Piece. For more helpful content, including our Lineage Piece race tier list, Lineage Piece melee tier list, and Lineage Piece traits tier list, be sure to check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy