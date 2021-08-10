All Prize Tracker rewards for Season 10’s first Arenas Flash Event in Apex Legends

Season 10 of Apex Legends started off with a smooth launch, and a huge map update, and now it’s time for the first minor event of the season. That’s right, the Arenas Flash Events are back. This has been one of the major ways that Apex Legends has encouraged players to queue for Arenas, when Battle Royale is the original and more popular mode. However, same as last season, the very first Arenas Flash Event doesn’t have very much to offer to players. It will get avid Apex Pack collectors to complete it, but everyone else may just get the crafting materials and some stars, and then skip out.

This is the second time we have seen a prize tracker with the exact same Reward Track as a previous tracker. It can be assumed that if the flash events continue, this is what the Prize Tracker for the first one each season, or even any without new cosmetics, will look like.

Prize Tracker Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this Arenas Flash Event, there are no limited-time cosmetics. However, you can collect: Crafting Metals, Battle Pass Stars, and Apex Packs.

Apex Packs

1 Apex Pack (1,500 points)

1 Apex Pack (3,000 points)

Crafting Metals

25 Crafting Metals (250 points)

Battle Pass Tracker