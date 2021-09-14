All Prize Tracker rewards for the Evolution Collection Event in Apex Legends

The Evolution Collection Event is not shy about giving Apex Legends players some awesome non-premium rewards. The Lifeline skin alone makes this whole prize tracker worth it, but also getting some other cool unlocks along the way including two Legendary weapon skins, and some of the better weapon charms we have seen lately, is definitely the way to make sure players are fully invested. Let’s take a look at everything.

Prize Tracker Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is every reward available on the Evolution Prize Tracker. The tiers for this event’s Prize tracker are as follows: 250, 500, 750, 1,000, 1,250, 1,500, 2,000, 2,500, 3,000, 3,500, 4,000 and 5,000. There are no free Event Packs for this event, but every tier has at least one new cosmetic. There is a strong focus on weapon charms, but there are also some skins, trackers and other cosmetics. Here is every prize on the Evolution Prize Tracker, along with what point value you unlock them at.

Cold Compress Epic Lifeline Skin (3,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Final Form Legendary Wingman Skin (5,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Prime Precision Legendary Triple Take Skin (3,500 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Seer Stat Trackers (1,000, 1,500 and 4,000 points)

Images via Respawn

Lifeline Stat Trackers (750, 1,250 and 2,000 points)

Images via Respawn

Won’t Hurt A Bit Weapon Charm (5,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Saving Face Weapon Charm (1,500 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Heart Shaped Box Weapon Charm (1,500 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mecha Wally Weapon Charm (1,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just In Case Weapon Charm (500 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Evolution Load Screen (250 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Evolution Badge (250 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Log-In Rewards

In addition to the Prize Tracker, there is also a single Log-In reward for the event. The Evolution Music Pack will be gifted to all Apex Legends players who log in to the game between September 14 and September 28.

Evolution Music Pack