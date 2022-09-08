When taking down Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you want to ensure you bring the correct roster. You not only want to make sure you get Pokémon that are super effective against Psychic-types, but it also helps to make sure they withstand their attacks, giving you even more of an edge in combat. This guide will cover all Psychic-type Pokémon weaknesses in Pokémon Go, along with Pokémon types resistant Psychic-type attacks.

How to defend against Psychic-type Pokémon

These are all the Pokémon types that are super effective to Psychic-type Pokémon.

Bug

Dark

Ghost

If you have a Pokémon that uses any of these attacks, it will be highly effective against a Psychic-type Pokémon. Of these options, we recommend focusing on Dark or Ghost-type Pokémon. A Ghost-type can be extremely strong against a Psychic-type. Still, a Dark-type will likely be the best option because their attacks are super effective against Psychic-types, and they’re resistant to Psychic-type attacks, to a point where they take less than 40% of Psychic-type damage in a battle. It makes them incredibly strong to use against this Pokémon. However, they are not the only type resistant to Psychic-types.

These are all the Pokémon types that are resistant to Psychic-type Pokémon attacks.

Dark

Psychic

Steel

You can choose any of these options when battling against a Psychic-type Pokémon, with Dark-type being the best choice. If you can use another Psychic-type against a Psychic-type Pokémon, that’s also effective, but you want to ensure they don’t use these attacks. If they do, they won’t be too helpful against them.

You will want to consider these options the next time you’re setting up a team to go against a Psychic-type raid Pokémon or if you’re battling against Psychic-types in the Battle League.