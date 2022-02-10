All radio tower locations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

It will take quite a bit of playtime to be able to scale and activate radio towers in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, but that does not take away from their usefulness. Climbing these towers and getting them back online will reveal Inhibitor locations to you on your world map when you zoom in. This will make finding them and upgrading your health or stamina so much easier in the long run. Here are all of the radio tower locations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

There are five total towers that you will need to find in Villedor. All of these can be climbed only after getting the Grappling Hook and completing the story mission “Broadcast.” Keep in mind that you will also need enough stamina to reach the fuse box on each tower, so if you are having issues, be sure to go look for Inhibitors and come back later.

Historical Communications Tower

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Historical Communications Tower is in Downtown, near the northwest portion of the region. To reach it, you need to use the Paraglider and take advantage of gusts of wind between buildings.

Newfound Land Military Relay

Screenshot by Gamepur

This tower is located in the most southern part of the map, Newfound Lost Lands. There are a few Inhibitors in chests in this formally flooded section, so it’s worth the hassle. You can pretty easily reach the top of this area by using your Paraglider.

North Loop Radio Tower

Screenshot by Gamepur

The North Loop Radio Tower is near the Metro Station in The Wharf and will be activated through the main story in “Nightrunners.”

Saint Joseph Medical Radio Relay

Screenshot by Gamepur

This radio tower is the lone one that appears in Old Villedor, so you will have to make a trip back to the starting area late in the game to find it. It is right on the border of Trinity and Houndfield.

South Loop Radio Tower

Screenshot by Gamepur

The South Loop Radio Tower is in Lower Dam Ayre and will be one of the tougher towers to climb, needing the most stamina to complete it.

VNC Radio Tower

Screenshot by Gamepur

The VNC building in Garrison is the tallest in the game and is the first tower that will be unlocked through main story completion in “Broadcast.”