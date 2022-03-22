All Ranked Play rewards and challenges in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two

Although Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play has been live for quite some time, Season Two Reloaded has finally debuted new challenges and rewards in the competitive game mode. These challenges mainly consist of winning a particular amount of Ranked Play matches or placing in one of the top spots in Ladder Events. In return, players can receive Division-themed charms, Legendary Camos, and Rare Blueprints. Here’s every reward currently available in Season Two of Ranked Play.

Don’t Be Salty Spray

Rarity : Common

: Common How to unlock: Win five Ranked Play matches.

Mano-A-Mano Charm

Rarity : Rare

: Rare How to unlock: Win 10 Ranked Play matches

Season 2 Ladder Champion Camo

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary How to unlock: Finish a Ladder Event in first place.

Pro Issue Assault Rifle Able Blueprint

Rarity : Rare

: Rare How to unlock: Win 25 Ranked Play matches.

Season 2 Ranked Veteran Camo

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary How to unlock: Win 50 Ranked Play matches.

I Got Bomb Charm

Rarity : Rare

: Rare How to unlock: Finish a Ladder Event in the Top 10.

Pro Issue Ratt Blueprint

Rarity : Rare

: Rare How to unlock: Finish a Ladder Event in the Top 5.

Season 2 Competitor Sticker

Rarity : Common

: Common How to unlock: Get placed on a Ranked Play Ladder.

Division Charms

