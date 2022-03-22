All Ranked Play rewards and challenges in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two
Don your best weapon and get to work.
Although Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play has been live for quite some time, Season Two Reloaded has finally debuted new challenges and rewards in the competitive game mode. These challenges mainly consist of winning a particular amount of Ranked Play matches or placing in one of the top spots in Ladder Events. In return, players can receive Division-themed charms, Legendary Camos, and Rare Blueprints. Here’s every reward currently available in Season Two of Ranked Play.
Don’t Be Salty Spray
- Rarity: Common
- How to unlock: Win five Ranked Play matches.
Mano-A-Mano Charm
- Rarity: Rare
- How to unlock: Win 10 Ranked Play matches
Season 2 Ladder Champion Camo
- Rarity: Legendary
- How to unlock: Finish a Ladder Event in first place.
Pro Issue Assault Rifle Able Blueprint
- Rarity: Rare
- How to unlock: Win 25 Ranked Play matches.
Season 2 Ranked Veteran Camo
- Rarity: Legendary
- How to unlock: Win 50 Ranked Play matches.
I Got Bomb Charm
- Rarity: Rare
- How to unlock: Finish a Ladder Event in the Top 10.
Pro Issue Ratt Blueprint
- Rarity: Rare
- How to unlock: Finish a Ladder Event in the Top 5.
Season 2 Competitor Sticker
- Rarity: Common
- How to unlock: Get placed on a Ranked Play Ladder.
Division Charms
- Rarity: Base
- How to unlock: Earn a respective division’s charm by surpassing it in rank.