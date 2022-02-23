All Region Chest locations on Throne World in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

In Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, you have the chance to visit the Throne World, Savathûn’s domain. Here, you’ll find Scorn and Hive alike, fighting for control, with you and the other Guardians caught in the middle of everything. Alongside all this chaos will be a handful of familiar things, such as the region chests you’ll need to find. There will be nine of them hidden throughout the Throne World. In this guide, we cover all region chest locations on Throne World in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen.

There are nine chests you’ll be looking to find. There are three for each region of Throne World. You can find them all available on your map, but getting them can be a little tricky.

All Throne World Region chest locations

Quagmire Region chests locations

On the south part of the Quagmire map, the first chest will be on the top of a tower. You can reach it by jumping on the cliff to the right of it.

The second chest will be underneath a bridge. You’ll need to scale down the side of the bridge and hug the left wall to reach it.

The third and final chest in the Quagmire region will be hidden on the top of a hill, which you can reach by jumping across a small gap.

Florescent Canal Region chests locations

On the north side of the map, the first Region chest in the Florescent Canal will be at the top of a tower. You can reach it by jumping onto the top of a nearby building and then leaping across.

The second Region chest in this area will be next to the fountain, next to a bridge. You’ll need to jump down to find it.

This region’s third and final chest will be on the right side of a bridge, hidden away from view. You can reach it by jumping across a small gap.

Miasma Region chest locations

The first chest will be at the top of a large building, which you can typically find Scorn guarding. Take them out, and then scale the top of the building to reach the third floor. Again, you’ll find the chest at the top.

The second chest will be near a Public Event that spawns this region. It will be hidden behind a wall.

The third and final chest for this region will be inside a cave at the north of the map.