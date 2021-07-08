all-religions-in-ashes-of-creation

Ashes of Creation is a complex MMORPG with a glut of content for players to work through. Part of customizing your character is aligning them with one of the game’s many religions, helping them walk a path of light or darkness. This guide covers every religion in Ashes of Creation and how they affect your character.

Religions

Ashes of Creation has six major religions, three orders, and at least one religion that’s generally associated with evil. Each major religion represents a different aspect of the universe or feelings. They are as follows:

Goddess of Love

Coddess of Creation

Goddess of Fate

Goddes of Truth

Goddess of Hope

The Sphere of Influence (the gods that have not been revealed yet)

Aligning yourself with one of these regions will benefit players throughout their time in the game. They’re key for building up your settlement as well as advancing certain quests. They’ve been designed as a motivator rather than a cosmetic aspect, so whichever religion you choose, you’ll be putting in a lot of work for it.

The Orders of Seven

There are three Orders of Seven in the game. These are organizations that correspond to one of the seven grand temples of Verra. By advancing the questline with an order, you’ll unlock new upgrades for shrines and temples in your settlement. The three Orders of Seven are as follows.

Order of Hope: A human order based in the capital city of Aela. Resna is the patron deity.

Order of Fate: The Orc order based in the capital city of Ren. Norlan is the patron deity.

Order of Truth: The Elven order based in the captial city of Amera. Shol is the patron deity.

Following an order will help players unlock and enhance a specific set of skills. Each one has a different hierarchy, and the quests will be extremely different depending on which one you align yourself with.

Atheism

Players in Ashes of Creation can shun all religions and religious groups altogether if they want to. It won’t harm a playthrough, but it also removes a chunk of additional content that players could benefit from if they chose to experience it. There’s no right or wrong way to play this game when it comes to religions, though.

Tulnar/Underrealm Religion

The Tulnar religion is also referred to as the Underrealm religion because the Tulnar occupy that space in this world. It’s a mixture of beliefs from the other religions in the world from all the major races as well as some Pagan aspects. It’s a culmination of everything that has been pulled together in the pool of religions in the Underrealm over all these years.