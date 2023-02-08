All remastered Legend classes and their class perks in Apex Legends Season 16

Arguably the biggest change being made in Apex Legends Season 16 is the shift in its Legend classes. Instead of separating Legends into four basic groups, this remastered system sees characters jump into one of five classes that grants them a special ability that no other class holds. From carrying additional ammo to scanning for enemy locations, this guide will breakdown all Legend classes and their exclusive perks, starting in Apex Legends Season 16.

Every new Legend class and their perks in Apex Legend Season 16

Assault Legends and perks

All Legends in the Assault class: Ash, Bangalore, Mad Maggie, Revenant, and Fuse

This group of five Assault Legends will play a major role in ensuring your squad has the weapon attachments and ammo it needs to win. That is because it is the only class that can open the second shelf of the red Weapon Supply Bins, which carry everything from Hop-Ups, stocks, to even a range of ammo types. Additionally, these Legends can hold one extra stack of ammo per slot, no matter their backpack’s size.

Controller Legends and perks

All Legends in the Controller class: Caustic, Wattson, Rampart, and Catalyst

The Controller class implements an ability that was formerly taken up by Recon characters. Controllers are the only ones who can interact with the game’s new Ring Consoles, objects that reveal the next Ring location for your squad. Once this is done, their entire squad can pull up the tac map to see the next Ring’s area and then decide where to head afterward.

Recon Legends and perks

All Legends in the Recon class: Seer, Bloodhound, Crypto, and Vantage

Recon Legends are characters known for their power to track enemies, and their perk strengthens this ability even more. Rather than scanning for future Ring locations, the Recon class is now able to use beacons to scan and track nearby enemy locations for up to 30 seconds. However, enemies within the range of this scan will be notified when the beacon has been activated.

Skirmisher Legends and perks

All Legends in the Skirmisher class: Pathfinder, Octane, Valkyrie, Horizon, Wraith, and Mirage

The Skirmisher class is compiled of Legends that have unique movement abilities, and this will come incredibly handy when chasing after Care Packages. Their perk enables them to see incoming Care Packages from a distance and what its highest-valued item is. These Legends then have the option to ping this item to announce it to the rest of their squad.

Support Legends and perks

All Legends in the Support class: Lifeline, Loba, Newcastle, and Gibraltar

Similar to Assault characters, all Support Legends also have access to an additional shelf in bins, though their ability fittingly only spans to Support Bins. This shelf will be known to hold items such as Health Injectors, Shield Cells, and even Ultimate Accelerants. Better yet, members of this class can create fallen allies’ banners at crafting stations, including those that have already expired and disappeared on the map.