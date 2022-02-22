All returning catalysts dropping in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Due to the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, certain things have been vaulted or removed from the game. This means that all seasonal missions and quests from Year 4 of Destiny 2 have been made inaccessible for players to complete. This can immediately be worrying because some of these missions have exclusive exotic weapons and catalysts that are only obtainable from them. Well with The Witch Queen update, players won’t have to worry about any missing catalysts they may have forgotten about.

Seasonal missions and past secret missions have had some exotics tied to them. In the past, we have seen these exotics sold at the Monument to Lost Lights vault in the Tower. Now some of the newer exotics will be sold at Xur every week, giving players the chance to pick up any weapon they may have missed. As for the catalysts for these weapons, a little more work needs to be done.

The following catalysts now have a chance to drop when completing Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit activities: Hawkmoon Dead Man’s Tale Ager’s Scepter Outbreak Perfected Whisper of the Worm The Fourth Horseman



As mentioned above, all of the listed exotics have the chance to drop their catalyst from any core playlist activity. This is perfect for players who may have missed some of the seasonal content from any given season and are looking to complete their exotic collection. Depending on how many exotic catalysts you are missing, you might have to play a good amount of games to get a specific catalyst.