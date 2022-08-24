All rewards and cosmetics in the Heroes vs Villains Last Stand event for Call of Duty: Warzone

To kick off the final season of Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale is holding its most unique event yet in the form of Heroes vs Villains Last Stand. Not only will players have to choose between one of these two factions, but they must also collect special tokens to unlock the event’s dedicated cosmetics. Here are all of the rewards in the Warzone’s Heroes vs Villains event and how to you can nab each one.

Every Heroes vs Villain reward and how to unlock them in Warzone

Rewards in the Heroes vs Villains event can be earned by collecting tokens from fallen players and loot crates. However, you will need to be cautious with which tokens you pick up. Players who collect Villain Tokens will only earn Villain-exclusive rewards, and vice versa for the Heroes faction. As each token gives you 100 points toward a particular faction, you will need to reach a certain amount of points to earn each cosmetic. You can find every faction reward below, in order of their required point amounts.

Villain Insignia Emblem

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare How to unlock: Collect 1,500 Villain Points

Hero Insignia Emblem

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare How to unlock: Collect 1,500 Hero Points

Chop Chop !! Gesture

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary How to unlock: Collect 15,000 Points in either faction

Villains Mark Charm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Epic

: Epic How to unlock: Collect 37,500 Villain Points

Heroes Mark Charm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Epic

: Epic How to unlock: Collect 37,500 Hero Points

Related: How to unlock the Marco 5 SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Conflict Spike Blueprint

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Epic

: Epic How to unlock: Collect 75,000 Points in either faction

Villains Vengeance MP-40 Blueprint

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary How to unlock: Collect 150,000 Villain Points

Heroes Hand MP-40 Blueprint

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary How to unlock: Collect 150,000 Hero Points

Aside from the Heroes vs Villains event, players should also notice plenty of changes made to the Caldera map. For one, the island’s Peak POI now spews damaging lava from the top of its mountain. There has also been lighting improvements made to each location on the main battle royale map, providing players with more vibrant colors and less shade.