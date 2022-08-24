The Marco 5 SMG is making its way to Call of Duty: Vanguard. You will have the chance to unlock it in the standard multiplayer version of Vanguard, but it also is available to Call of Duty: Warzone players, even if you do not have Vanguard installed on your machine. The way to unlock it will be the same across all versions of Call of Duty and on all platforms. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Marco 5 SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

How to unlock the Marco 5 SMG (Submachine Gun Jig)

The Marco 5 SMG was part of the Season 4 battle pass. However, after this point, you will need to unlock it differently. In Vanguard multiplayer and in Warzone battle royale mode, you will need to get 15 Hipfire kills to unlock this SMG. In Vanguard Zombies, you will need to get 25 kills using SMGs while the Insta-Kill is activated.

How to use the Marco 5 SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to regularly use the weapon in Vanguard multiplayer or Warzone matches after you unlock it to level it up. In addition, there will be more attachments and perks to unlock each time you level up with the weapon. The Marco 5 SMG is a close-range and medium-range weapon, which means you will want to boost this weapon’s firing capabilities whenever possible to ensure you can do the most damage in the shortest amount of time to another player. You do not want to optimize range.