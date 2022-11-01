All rewards for buying a 12-month World of Warcraft subscription

World of Warcraft is currently on a mission to bring in players and keep them. They have been ramping up their rewards and offers on the heels of the Dragonflight expansion, and there is now a great package deal for those who wish to commit to a 12-month subscription. But what are these rewards and what makes this offer worth it?

World of Warcraft 12-month subscription retail rewards

Players who commit to a 12-month subscription for World of Warcraft will have access to both retail and classic. Paying for 12 months up front also equates to $12.99 per month instead of the $14.99 when paying monthly.

Gargantuan Grrloc

The first reward for purchasing a 12-month subscription is the ground mount Gargantuan Grrloc. This is a beast of a murloc, and the first murloc mount to be added to the game. Players love murlocs, and riding a gigantic one is sure to be a hit.

Telix the Stormhorn

The second reward for purchasing this deal is the Telix the Stormhorn flying mount. This is a scarab beetle and is quite detailed. It can open its wings and flutter through the air and has Dragon Isle inspired armor.

Additional mount rewards

Along with these two brand new mounts, players will also receive the previous 6-month subscription flying mount, the Nether-gorged Greatwyrm. In addition, players will automatically receive the new rabbit-themed Lunar New Year mount when it is revealed early next year.

World of Warcraft 12-month subscription classic rewards

Players who prefer World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic will also get several new goodies. The first item is the epic Tabard of Flame to sport while playing the game. Players will also get access to a Lunar New Year bundle when it is revealed next year.

Festering Emerald Drake Mount

The Festering Emerald Drake mount is the main reward in Classic, and it is unique to this version of the game. It has never been a reward in retail, and is a drake mount with a similar model to the others already in the game.

There’s a lot to look forward to in World of Warcraft. Dragonflight is launching later this month and the prepatch is currently live.