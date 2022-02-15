All rewards in Apex Legends Third Anniversary Reward Tracker

Apex Legends is celebrating its anniversary with the Third Anniversary collection event. This collection event includes 24 unique items that be crafted or purchased, with a Mythic rarity Bloodhound skin as the reward for collecting all 24 items. For everyone looking to get some new cosmetics without spending money, there is also a free Reward Track, offering up a ton of unique items, including two legend skins. The new cosmetic items were all either inspired by or created by members of the Apex Legends community.

Prize Tracker Rewards

There are rewards at different point tiers within the reward tracker. Points are earned by completing daily challenges during the event, which runs from February 15 to March 1. There are five daily challenges offering points for completing them.

Complete two matches (200 points)

Deal 2,000 damage in arenas (200 points)

Win one match in arenas (100 points)

Deal 1,000 damage in battle royale (200 points)

Get a top 10 finish four times in battle royale (200 points)

Each challenge has a second tier as well, offering more than enough points to complete the entire tracker before the event ends. The tracker also includes two Collection Apex Packs, one at 3,500 points and one at 5,000 points. These packs are guaranteed to include at least one item from the Anniversary Collection, so anyone who completes the track can get two items without spending money. Here is every item included in the reward tracker and the amount of points required to get them.

250 Points – Year 3 Banner Badge

500 Points – Fragment loading screen and Apex Pack

750 Points – Time Capsule weapon charm and Apex Pack

1000 Points – Joyeux Anniversaire holospray and Crackling Surge Rampage

1250 Points – Cheers weapon charm and Apex Pack

1500 Points – We’re Better Together holospray and crafting materials

2000 Points – Aftershock Wave R-301 skin and Crafting Materials

2,500 Points – Sun Bleached Wraith skin and Three Cheers weapon charm

3,000 Points – Bamwoozle loading screen and Apex Pack

3,500 Points – Cuffed Cub weapon charm and Anniversary Collection Pack

4,000 Points – Real MVP Octane skin and Apex Pack

5,000 Points – Anniversary Collection Pack

Login rewards

There aren’t any login rewards directly tied to the Anniversary Collection event, however it does coincide with the second and third weeks of another login reward event. Coinciding with the Anniversary, Respawn is giving away Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie, along with some thematic packs. Unfortunately, Octane’s week has passed, but for the first week of the Anniversary event you can get Wattson and three Wattson Apex Packs for logging in. For the second week, you can get Valkyrie, along with three Valkyrie Apex Packs and one Legendary Apex Pack for logging in.