What is the start and end date of the Third Anniversary Collection Event in Apex Legends?

To celebrate Apex Legends’ birthday, Season 12 will feature a Third Anniversary Collection Event that introduces a wide variety of new skins and other cosmetics players can work toward. Those looking to participate in it surely won’t have regret, as goods like the first ever Prestige skin, Squad skins, and even free legends are included. But, like any event that has come before it, this collection will only be up for grabs for a limited-time.

The Third Anniversary Collection Event runs from February 15 to March 1. At the time of writing, its start time has not been announced quite yet, but most events typically launch around 10 AM PT and 1 PM ET. During this two-week period, players will notice a new Reward Tracker and Collection menu — both providing opportunities for free cosmetics. The event will also be giving away legends Wattson and Valkyrie, along with Thematic Packs, simply from players logging in each week.

The Collection menu will undoubtedly be the highlight of the anniversary, with it offering 25 brand new cosmetics, such as Bloodhound’s Prestige skin and other Legendary skins. It is said this special bunch of items will be obtainable through buying a new type of pack — each guaranteeing at least one collection cosmetic. Meanwhile, the event’s Rewards Tracker will gift players a pair of these packs, as well as Squad skins, just by amassing XP in matches.

