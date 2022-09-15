All rewards in Sea of Thieves: The Sirens’ Prize Adventure and how to get them

A new adventure awaits all pirates of the Sea of Thieves, this time taking them into darkened shrines in search of the Sirens’ Prize. Beyond the mysteries and discoveries you’ll make, there are a pair of new rewards to earn for being a part of the latest limited-time story content.

Sea of Thieves: The Sirens’ Prize Adventure Memento rewards

You can earn the Sails of the Ancient Warrior and the Warrior of the Ancients title for participating in the Adventure. However, the title will take you some additional effort to acquire.

How to get all the Memento rewards in Sea of Thieves: The Sirens’ Prize

Earning the two Mementos available as part of the Sirens’ Prize Adventure takes some significant effort, though the Title is more complicated to get than the sails.

All you need to do to earn the Sails of the Ancient Warrior is complete the Adventure. As it’s a significant bit of content, expect to spend more than an hour completing all the tasks it asks of you.

Getting your hands on the Warrior of the Ancients title is much more complicated. You’ll need to complete all eight Deeds, and you’ll be traveling across the Sea of Thieves and delving deep into various Shrines to do so. Here are all the Deeds you need complete.

Investigate Plunder Valley. Speak to Larinna near any Tavern to start the Adventure. Find the Dreams of the Ancients. Go to the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune to complete this step. Find the Eyes of the Ancients. Go to the Shrine of Ancient Tears to complete this step. Find the Voice of the Ancients. Go to the Shrine of Tribute to complete this step. Read Five Tablets in the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune. Speak to Ancient Priest for clues. Read Five Tablets in the Shrine of Ancient Tears. Speak to Ancient Priest for clues. Read Five Tablets in the Shrine of Tribute. Speak to Ancient Priest for clues. Complete the Ritual. At the Adventure’s end, take part in the ritual underway at Plunder Valley.

Once you’ve fulfilled all these requirements, you can head to your Ship Customization on your ship to equip the sails. You equip the new TItle in the usual way through Vanity chests at Outposts and on your ship.