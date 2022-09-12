Sea of Thieves: The Sirens’ Prize Adventure puts the focus back on Belle and the Sunken Kingdom

Sea of Thieves’ last Adventure saw players travel to the Sea of the Damned to save Merrick, who was prominently featured in a few different quests over the past few months. The next Adventure, however, is shifting the spotlight onto Belle, a mysterious figure who’s also closely tied to the Sea of the Damned.

Titled The Sirens’ Prize, the new Adventure will run for two weeks, from September 15 through September 29. Players will have to “heed Belle’s warning and dive deep for ancient secrets,” teases Rare in the description of the cinematic trailer. The video itself starts with Belle inside a dark cave, reading a bunch of old texts. “The time of resurrection shall be foretold by one reborn as the herald of the flame,” she cautiously reads from one of the books — commenters are taking that tease to mean that Captain Flameheart will be returning at some point in the future. From there, she heads outside, grabs onto a buoy, and begins lowering herself into the water, declaring that “it’s time to take a dive.” The trailer ends with a shot of a Siren statue with glowing eyes. Given the name of the Adventure, we expect to tangle with plenty of slippery Sirens as we search for their titular prize.

Belle also mentions needing allies, which may make not sit well with those who played the previous Adventure. A Hunter’s Cry could not be played in single-player, and in fact the quest had to be updated due to PvP griefing. We don’t know exactly what A Sirens’ Prize will require of players, but if it involves multiplayer, then let’s hope it doesn’t get tangled in the same shenanigans.

While you wait for The Sirens’ Prize to kick off, there’s plenty to do in Sea of Thieves on Xbox and PC. We can show you where to find Lesedi’s Spyglass and how to get foxes.