All Roblox Bloxorz cheat codes to beat every level
Level hopping.
Bloxorz is a classic Cool Math Game that has giving people fits for years. Over thirty different levels that require a lot of thought if you want to get through them will offer a stern challenge. Most players won’t be able to get through them all in one sitting, but there is some good news.
Each level has a code that you can input at the start of the game to jump straight to it. You can find all the codes below. Ideally, you will play through each level the right way at least once, and use the codes to quickly get back to where you were if you have to stop playing.
Bloxorz Level Codes
- Level 01 : 780464
- Level 02 : 290299
- Level 03 : 918660
- Level 04 : 520967
- Level 05 : 028431
- Level 06 : 524383
- Level 07 : 189493
- Level 08 : 499707
- Level 09 : 074355
- Level 10 : 300590
- Level 11 : 291709
- Level 12 : 958640
- Level 13 : 448106
- Level 14 : 210362
- Level 15 : 098598
- Level 16 : 000241
- Level 17 : 683596
- Level 18 : 284933
- Level 19 : 119785
- Level 20 : 543019
- Level 21 : 728724
- Level 22 : 987319
- Level 23 : 293486
- Level 24 : 088198
- Level 25 : 250453
- Level 26 : 426329
- Level 27 : 660141
- Level 28 : 769721
- Level 29 : 691859
- Level 30 : 280351
- Level 31 : 138620
- Level 32 : 879021
- Level 33 : 614955
The aim of Bloxorz is to get the block to fall through the hole that is somewhere in the level. You will need to move the block in such a way that it ends up rest on the long side, with the base right beside the hole so that you can stand up on top of the hole and fall through it.
How you get there is completely up to you, and even after you get through each level you can go back and perfect them by getting through them with the lowest possible amount of moves.