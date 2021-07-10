All Roblox Bloxorz cheat codes to beat every level

Bloxorz is a classic Cool Math Game that has giving people fits for years. Over thirty different levels that require a lot of thought if you want to get through them will offer a stern challenge. Most players won’t be able to get through them all in one sitting, but there is some good news.

Each level has a code that you can input at the start of the game to jump straight to it. You can find all the codes below. Ideally, you will play through each level the right way at least once, and use the codes to quickly get back to where you were if you have to stop playing.

Bloxorz Level Codes

Level 01 : 780464

Level 02 : 290299

Level 03 : 918660

Level 04 : 520967

Level 05 : 028431

Level 06 : 524383

Level 07 : 189493

Level 08 : 499707

Level 09 : 074355

Level 10 : 300590

Level 11 : 291709

Level 12 : 958640

Level 13 : 448106

Level 14 : 210362

Level 15 : 098598

Level 16 : 000241

Level 17 : 683596

Level 18 : 284933

Level 19 : 119785

Level 20 : 543019

Level 21 : 728724

Level 22 : 987319

Level 23 : 293486

Level 24 : 088198

Level 25 : 250453

Level 26 : 426329

Level 27 : 660141

Level 28 : 769721

Level 29 : 691859

Level 30 : 280351

Level 31 : 138620

Level 32 : 879021

Level 33 : 614955

The aim of Bloxorz is to get the block to fall through the hole that is somewhere in the level. You will need to move the block in such a way that it ends up rest on the long side, with the base right beside the hole so that you can stand up on top of the hole and fall through it.

How you get there is completely up to you, and even after you get through each level you can go back and perfect them by getting through them with the lowest possible amount of moves.