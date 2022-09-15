All Salmon Run ranks and Job Titles in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 brings back Salmon Run for a full-time run as opposed to its limited event runs in Splatoon 2. As you continually return to the game mode, you will encounter new bosses and challenges with the rotating maps and varying sea levels as you play. Depending on your team’s successes while playing, you will earn progress through a new rank and title system that is completely separate from your multiplayer rank. Here are all of the Salmon Run ranks and Job Titles in Splatoon 3.

Related: How to beat King Salmonid Cohozuna in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run

All Splatoon 3 Salmon Run Job Titles and ranks

As mentioned above, your Job Title and rank in Salmon Run are completely separate from your Splatoon 3 multiplayer level and rank. You can only progress these by playing Salmon Run. If you are playing alongside a friend who has a lower rank than you, you likely will not receive much progress because the game is tailoring the experience towards the lower-ranked player.

When you first start up Salmon Run, you will have the Intern Job Title until you finish the two tutorials that the game has you go through before playing with others. From there, you will earn the following five ranks depending on how much experience you earn:

Apprentice

Part-Timer

Go-Getter

Overachiever

Profreshional

Profreshional is the final rank of Job Titles you can earn in Salmon Run, but it has four different tiers to it, the final one being once you hit 300 under this title. The max rank at this point tops out at 999, so you can not surpass that, but whenever your team is defeated in a match of Salmon Run, you are going to be losing points, so it’s a bit of a juggling match to try and get to the top.

As you progress through these ranks, the waves become more challenging. Succeeding the Salmon Run will reward you with 20 points towards your rank, but failure can decrease it. If you lose in the first round, you are penalized 20 points, the second round will remove 10 points, and the third wave will not penalize you at all. If a teammate disconnects from the game and your team loses, the amount you lose is halved.