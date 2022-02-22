All Scorn Faction Chests Miasma locations in Destiny 2

As you work your way through Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll encounter Fynch, a Hive Ghost that wants to work with you and the Guardians against Savathûn. However, if the two of you want to work together, you’ll need to gain each other’s trust. To gain Fynch’s trust, you’ll need to complete the quest Trust Goes Both Ways, which has you looking for Scorn Faction Chests in the Miasma region. In this guide, we cover all Scorn Faction Chest Miasma locations in Destiny 2.

You’ll need to find four of these Scorn Faction Chests for this quest. We found them in specific regions of Miasma, so you don’t have to adventure out to other locations on the Throne World. A handful of Scorn guards them, and some are a little hidden. These are all locations you’ll want to search to add them to your collection and receive the loot from them. You only need to visit the four locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing all of these chests, you’ll be good to go. You can find these chests before or after you complete the objective for this task, which has you completing patrols in that region against the Scorn you’re fighting against.