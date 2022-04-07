All scroll locations in the Mountains in Moss: Book 2

The snowy peaks of the mountains in Moss: Book 2 are daunting for even the most intrepid adventurer and scouring the area’s sneakily hidden scrolls makes it even harder. Here’s where to find each of the eight scrolls on this level.

#1 – Meeting a new hero

Screenshot by Gamepur

The mouse with the last shard is trying to run away from you, but alas, she is stuck with your presence. As soon as you start this new chapter, you’ll find a scroll to the right side of the screen.. This area also gives a pleasant view of a castle that turns out not to be so peaceful after it is struck by flame. To get to the scroll, climb the left vines up and then jump to the right to grab the other vine section. Get up to the platform from that location to pick up the first scroll.

#2 – Two scrolls in one area?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the same first area of the Mountains, you can spot a cheeky scroll on the left hand side hidden behind two unlit candles. Go up the broken wooden structure and climb on top of the brick walls. Then, jump down on the left to grab the second scroll.

#3 – Unfairly hidden

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third scroll is exceptionally hard to find as it is out of view from your perspective blocked by rubble. In the second area in the mountains level, you’ll be faced against some enemies and a jerk that is sending projectiles down at you with a cannon from the far right. After you take them out, go north near a gate to a shrine. Go under the rubble and keep moving forward towards the gate to pick up the third scroll hidden out of sight.

#4 – Across the ice

Screenshot by Gamepur

This scroll is fairly easy to see on the right-hand side but somewhat difficult to reach as a bed of icy water separates you from the prize. In this area, the outline of the castle draws closer to your reluctant protagonist of the level. The narrator also speaks of the promise the character has made to their mother, not ever working with readers. In order to succeed, you must walk across the ice and not have the mouse fall below as it cracks quickly. Utilize the land between the ice, making two to three-second treks before the floor cracks open. Once you triumph this challenge, you’ll be able to grab the fourth scroll.

#5 – A troublesome pink barrier

Screenshot by Gamepur

A magical barrier blocks your way to the next scroll that’s left of the lake-side area of the last and is in the same location where the wheel is or was, depending on which part of the game you’re at. Find your way up to the cave that’s left of the giant wheel and forward through to a higher platform in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the left, you’ll see a drop-down section where one of the purple lanterns is located. Get on the boxes on the left side to get to the right height. Now, hold the square button, press R2 on the mouse to activate your throwing weapon, and press square again to throw the powerful force towards the purple lantern, unlocking the barrier below. Now, you can easily collect the scroll.

#6 – Ready, aim, fire

Screenshot by Gamepur

The sixth scroll is located within what you’d expect to be an arena, but no action takes place in the beginning. You’ll also notice the grand scale of the castle to the right of you. You see one of the cannon users pop out on a higher platform, but the scroll is to the left of it. Use the staircase on the left side of the area and then go left again to find a scroll in a hidden room. You’ll see some glorious art with a yellow circle and what seems to be a praying red lady in front of it.

#7 – Under the arcane gate

After defeating the cannon users, you’ll find yourself at the arcane gate that blocks your way to the castle. You’ll find a scroll underneath the main stone steps leading to the main gate. First, head down to the wooden bridge area and spin the wheel in the hand with your virtual hand. Wait until you see a circular casing on the side of the wheel. Pull it open with the R2 button and accentuate the motion with your controller. Now, jump on top of it and get to the other side of the wheel. Follow the path in the background to get to the seventh scroll hiding under the stone steps.

#8 – Behind the Block

Screenshot by Gamepur

In a prior sheltered area where you had to pull a block along as a passage to the next area, you’ll find a scroll. It is hiding behind a metal block in a wooden box. Break the box and it will reveal the last scroll.

If you are having trouble with the previous area, the Gardens, we have those scroll locations covered as well.