All Season 5 Team Affinity Finest bosses in MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show 21’s Season 5 of Team Affinity launched on November 19, and it’s all about the Finest cards. MLB The Show users can now attempt to grind towards 30 new boss cards, all of which are 99 OVR. Each boss is a Finest card, a subset of items meant to commemorate the best performers from the MLB regular season. So, which players made the Team Affinity 5: Finest edition? Let’s take a look.

All Season 5 Team Affinity bosses

Much like with the past three seasons, each team has one player. Players can be acquired by making progress and completing division-specific programs. Here’s a look at all the players that can be acquired from the American League:

American League

Orioles

Ryan Mountcastle

Red Sox

J.D. Martinez

White Sox

Yoan Moncada

Indians

Emmanuel Clase

Tigers

Jeimer Candelario

Astros

Kyle Tucker

Royals

Salvador Perez

Angels

Raisel Iglesias

Twins

Jorge Polanco

Yankees

Gerrit Cole

Athletics

Frankie Montas

Mariners

Mitch Haniger

Rays

Brandon Lowe

Rangers

Nate Lowe

Blue Jays

Marcus Semien

National League

And for the National League:

Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Braves

Freddie Freeman

Cubs

Patrick Wisdom

Reds

Jonathan India

Rockies

C.J. Cron

Dodgers

Max Muncy

Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Brewers

Corbin Burnes

Mets

Marcus Stroman

Phillies

Zack Wheeler

Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Giants

Brandon Crawford

Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt

Nationals

Juan Soto

These players can be acquired through special packs. As mentioned previously, pack are awarded for making progress throughout the Season 5 Team Affinity programs.