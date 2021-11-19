All Season 5 Team Affinity Finest bosses in MLB The Show 21
The Finest of Team Affinity cards.
MLB The Show 21’s Season 5 of Team Affinity launched on November 19, and it’s all about the Finest cards. MLB The Show users can now attempt to grind towards 30 new boss cards, all of which are 99 OVR. Each boss is a Finest card, a subset of items meant to commemorate the best performers from the MLB regular season. So, which players made the Team Affinity 5: Finest edition? Let’s take a look.
All Season 5 Team Affinity bosses
Much like with the past three seasons, each team has one player. Players can be acquired by making progress and completing division-specific programs. Here’s a look at all the players that can be acquired from the American League:
American League
Orioles
Ryan Mountcastle
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez
White Sox
Yoan Moncada
Indians
Emmanuel Clase
Tigers
Jeimer Candelario
Astros
Kyle Tucker
Royals
Salvador Perez
Angels
Raisel Iglesias
Twins
Jorge Polanco
Yankees
Gerrit Cole
Athletics
Frankie Montas
Mariners
Mitch Haniger
Rays
Brandon Lowe
Rangers
Nate Lowe
Blue Jays
Marcus Semien
National League
And for the National League:
Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte
Braves
Freddie Freeman
Cubs
Patrick Wisdom
Reds
Jonathan India
Rockies
C.J. Cron
Dodgers
Max Muncy
Marlins
Sandy Alcantara
Brewers
Corbin Burnes
Mets
Marcus Stroman
Phillies
Zack Wheeler
Pirates
Bryan Reynolds
Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Giants
Brandon Crawford
Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt
Nationals
Juan Soto
These players can be acquired through special packs. As mentioned previously, pack are awarded for making progress throughout the Season 5 Team Affinity programs.