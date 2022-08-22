Shady Oaks is one of the many ventures you can build in Saints Row. With it, you’ll be able to passively earn income for your criminal empire, giving you the chance to purchase more items, customization options, vehicles, and weapons as you progress through the game. Similar to other ventures, there are several challenges you’ll need to finish to upgrade this build. This guide covers all Shady Oaks venture challenges in Saints Row.

How to complete all Shady Oaks venture challenges

Upon building Shady Oaks, you can upgrade this business and earn more income from this location by completing several challenges. Here’s the breakdown of those tasks.

Commit insurance fraud in six unique locations

Bonus: Defeat five threats in the Shady Oaks territory

Of these two challenges, the threats are likely the most straightforward task to tackle first. Wherever you’ve set down Shady Oaks, there will be an opposing criminal empire that already controls this territory. They don’t want you muscling into this location, and you want to take them out to make it easier to run this establishment. The location of these threats is located on your map. This is a bonus objective, but it’s a good way to increase your overall income from Shady Oaks. These tasks consist of defeating enemies or destroying particular objectives. These tasks vary.

Next is the trickier part. You now need to commit insurance fraud, which you can do for the first time in Lakeshore, a territory you can find on the northwest part of the map. A purple icon will indicate the Insurance Fraud mission, which you must complete for Shady Oaks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you will unlock a mini-game where your character will throw themselves into the middle of traffic, earning liability from these damages. Upon completing the Lakeshore location, insurance fraud locations appear throughout the city, giving you the chance to do them in multiple districts. The mini-game remains the same, though. You will need to complete it in six unique locations throughout Santo Ileso.

After you complete the final location, return to the Shady Oaks building and speak with Tamira. You will have the chance to call her at any location in the city and commit insurance fraud for five minutes, earning rewards while you do it.