All Shaggy skins and costumes in MultiVersus

Although MultiVersus is a free-to-play game, and you do not need to spend a single dime to progress in the game, there are microtransactions available that can enhance your overall gameplay experience. One of the primary sectors where most players will likely spend money in MultiVersus is for buying different skins. Every character in the game has atleast one alternate variation (skin), and some have even more than one. Shaggy is one of the characters with multiple cosmetics to unlock, and for anyone interested, we have listed all Shaggy skin and cosmetics available in the game.

Every Shaggy skin and costume in MultiVersus

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock alternate skins or alternate variations of a character, you need to buy it from the in-game shop or reach battlepass milestones. As of now, each character has only one alternate variation in the game, which is also the case for Shaggy. However, leaks have already teased and revealed new skins for Shaggy that should be coming to the game soon. Furthermore, several cosmetics can also be unlocked via the battlepass or spending in-game cash. Regardless, you can find every unlockable for Shaggy in the table below.

Name Description How to unlock Uncle Shagworthy Variant (skin) Complete tier 1 of the premium battlepass Shaggy Profile icon Hit Mastery Level 14 Shaggy Badge Hit Mastery Level 15 Shaggy Annnouncer Pack Spend 100 Gleamium Space Kook Profile icon Complete tier 1 of the free battlepass Shaggy- Cry Sticker Spend 150 Gleamium Shirt Rip Taunt Spend 500 Gleamium Space Kook Ringout VFX Spend 1200 Gleamium

Apart from the above-mentioned skin and cosmetics, we also know that more skins for Shaggy are coming soon. The two skins that have surfaced lately for the character are Shaggy Black Belt and Shaglee. Although not officially confirmed, we can expect these skins to be available in the near future.