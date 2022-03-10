The Dwarven Shelters in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok are all that are keeping the citizens of Svartalfheim from being found by the Sutir’s invaders. They seek refuge in this location, but the only way to find them is to locate all of the shelters and unite them once again. For the Seeking Shelter quest, you’ll need to find all of these locations. This guide details all Shelter locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

All Shelter locations

Beyond the Jordber Shelter, the first you need to find, you’ll need to find three more throughout Svartalfheim.

Grenhellir Shelter

You can find this shelter in the Gullnámar region of Svartalfheim. It will be close to the center, to the south of the Synchronization point near Golumm-Brú fort. Head to the Synchronization point, and then go south. You’ll be able to find several arrows pointing to the correct direction of the shelter, with them all leading you to a large hole in the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find the hole in the ground, follow the pathway through the caves and you’ll find the Grenhellir Shelter at the end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hodda Shelter

For the Hodda Shelter, you will have to travel far west on the Svartalfheim map, in Vangrinn territory. There, the Hodda Shelter will be hiding at the center of the mountain. Use your Odin’s Sight to narrow down the location when approaching the mountain, and follow the pathway at the waterfall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There, you’ll find a small hole with an arrow next to it, and you dive straight into the shelter from this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jordeygr Shelter

The Jordeygr Shelter is at the center of Svaladal, to the north and northwest of two Raid locations. Follow the signs on the carts and barrels to lead you closer to the location, but similar to the Grenhellir Shelter, you’re looking for a large hole in the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike Grenhellir Shelter, the Jordeygr Shelter is only a large hole, and once you dive into it, you’ll land in water, directly in the shelter.