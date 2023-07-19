Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: How to Find All Clues for The Anvil

To uncover the identity and location of The Anvil in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you will need to follow a trail of two clues. Not too tall of a task, right? If you’re looking to cross another name off your list of the Order of the Ancients, then read on.

You’ll need to make your way to Grantebridgescire to begin your journey, which you can find to the southeast of Ravensthorpe, your primary settlement in the game. Even though the enemy is close, they’ll always feel like they’re slipping away from your grasp. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all clues for The Anvil in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Where to Find The First Clue for The Anvil in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Finding the first clue for The Anvil is pretty simple, as all you need to do is to kill Leofgifu, also known as The Scabbard. You will unlock her identity as soon as you build the Hidden Ones’ headquarters at your settlement in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Leofgifu can be found in Grantebridgescire at the camp of Utbech. This swampy camp can be found north of Grantebridge. You will find her near the river’s edge, with guards around her. Kill her and confirm the kill to get the first clue.

Where To Find The Second Clue for The Anvil in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The clue you get from Leofgifu will tell you to investigate the smithy at Saint in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Go to Albanes Abbey, which can be found north of Lunden along the Ver River in Oxenefordscire.

Here, you will find the circular ruins in the middle of the abbey. Directly northwest of these ruins, you will find a table outside with the second clue for you to take. There’s a good chance you might lose this clue if you don’t keep your eyes up, but it should be the small parchment of paper you can find on the table.

With this last clue, you will discover that The Anvil’s name is Patrick in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla; he runs his own forge in Oxeneforda. Head there and take him out. How you choose to dispatch this person is up to you. Now that you’ve lined up all the clues, you can decidedly eliminate them from the shadows.