all-signal-tower-locations-in-horizon-forbidden-west

The first major region in Horizon Forbidden West has six Signal Towers that Aloy can climb and salvage Signal Lenses from. These don’t have a purpose until you tackle the Signals of the Sun quest. Then, you know that there’s an NPC that will pay handsomely for them. This guide covers the location of every Signal Tower, so you know how to gather them all.

Lens of Morning

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lens of Morning is located in a destroyed tower towards the start of this region. High up on the map close to where you enter it for the first time. See above for a map reference for the Lens of Morning.

Lens of Dawn

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lens of Dawn is also at the top of the game’s first major region. It’s left of the main path before you even reach the river. See above for a map reference for the Lens of Dawn.

Lens of Midday

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lens of Midday is in a tower close to Chainscrape. Head across the river and slightly to your left, and you’ll come across it soon enough. See above for a map reference for the Lens of Midday.

Lens of Afternoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can’t reach the Signal Tower where the Lens of Afternoon lies until you take on The Twilight Path quest. To do this, you’ll first need to complete The Bristlebacks quest and clear the valley of Bristlebacks. Then, you can head up the mountain to see a priest who has seen better days. You’ll need to scale a tower for a machine part, and at the top of the tower, you’ll find the Lens of Afternoon buried in some rubble, not attached to a satellite dish. See above for a map reference for the Lens of Afternoon.

Lens of Evening

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lens of Evening is another Lens that’s linked to a quest. This one is part of the Signals of the Sun quest. This is a quest you can pick up once you’ve approached the gates to the Forbidden West. A woman high up on the cliffs needs some help after her guide fell to his death. She’ll tell you about the Lens, and after you grab it, she’ll buy them all off you for a reasonable price. See above for a map reference for the Lens of Evening.

Lens of Twilight

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lens of Twilight is up the road from the Hunting Grounds in this region. Once you’ve completed the Signals of the Sun quest, it’ll appear on your map so that you can ride straight there. See above for a map reference for the Lens of Twilight.