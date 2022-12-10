The Something Extraordinary Special Research ticket gives players in Pokémon the opportunity to catch Keldeo. It’s one of the final Swords of Justice Pokémon available to those in the game, and as it’s a mythical Pokémon, it’s far more difficult to catch than the others. If you want to grab it, you will need to pay real-world money to obtain it. Here’s what you need to know about all Something Extraordinary Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

Every Something Extraordinary Special Research rewards and tasks for Pokémon Go

There will be seven tasks for you to complete to earn all the rewards. Each reward has to do with what was promised by Niantic, so you will want to complete them if you want to earn the rewards for this Special Ticket. So long as you purchase it, you will earn each of them.

Task 1

Make three curveball throws – 500 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokémon – Oshawott encounter

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: 2 Rare Candies, Machoke encounter, 2 Silver Pinap berries

Task 2

Battle a Team leader three times – 750 Stardust

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Staryu encounter

Power up Pokémon five times – 1 Charged TM

Rewards: Two Rare Candies, Breloom encounter, and two Silver Pinap Berries

Task 3

Battle in a raid – 1,000 Stardust

Catch five Fighting-type Pokémon – Buizel encounter

Evolve five Pokémon – three egg incubators

Rewards: Two rare candy, Scraggy encounter, and two Silver Pinap berries

Task 4

Battle in a Go Battle League five times – 1,250 Stardust

Catch seven different species of Pokémon – Marill encounter

Use five berries to catch Pokémon – Two incense

Rewards: Two rare candies, Poliwrath encounter, and two silver Pinap berries

Task 5

Win a raid – 1,500 Stardust

Earn five hearts with your buddy – Alomomola encounter

Feed your buddy three times – A Fast TM

Rewards: Two rare candies, Keldeo encounter, and two Silver Pinap berries

Task 6

Win a Go Battle League – 1,500 Stardust

Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon – Tympole encounter

Make three great throws in a row – two super incubators

Rewards: Two rare candies, Medicham encounter, and two Silver Pinap berries

Task 7

Take three snapshots of Keldeo – Tirtouga encounter

Take a snapshot of Grass-type Pokémon – 2,000 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Steel-type Pokémon – 2,000 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Rock-type Pokémon – 2,000 Stardust

Rewards: Two rare candies, 20 Keldeo candies, and a Keldeo t-shirt for Avatar