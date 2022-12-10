All Something Extraordinary Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
What do you need to do?
The Something Extraordinary Special Research ticket gives players in Pokémon the opportunity to catch Keldeo. It’s one of the final Swords of Justice Pokémon available to those in the game, and as it’s a mythical Pokémon, it’s far more difficult to catch than the others. If you want to grab it, you will need to pay real-world money to obtain it. Here’s what you need to know about all Something Extraordinary Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
Every Something Extraordinary Special Research rewards and tasks for Pokémon Go
There will be seven tasks for you to complete to earn all the rewards. Each reward has to do with what was promised by Niantic, so you will want to complete them if you want to earn the rewards for this Special Ticket. So long as you purchase it, you will earn each of them.
Task 1
- Make three curveball throws – 500 Stardust
- Catch 10 Pokémon – Oshawott encounter
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
Rewards: 2 Rare Candies, Machoke encounter, 2 Silver Pinap berries
Task 2
- Battle a Team leader three times – 750 Stardust
- Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Staryu encounter
- Power up Pokémon five times – 1 Charged TM
Rewards: Two Rare Candies, Breloom encounter, and two Silver Pinap Berries
Task 3
- Battle in a raid – 1,000 Stardust
- Catch five Fighting-type Pokémon – Buizel encounter
- Evolve five Pokémon – three egg incubators
Rewards: Two rare candy, Scraggy encounter, and two Silver Pinap berries
Task 4
- Battle in a Go Battle League five times – 1,250 Stardust
- Catch seven different species of Pokémon – Marill encounter
- Use five berries to catch Pokémon – Two incense
Rewards: Two rare candies, Poliwrath encounter, and two silver Pinap berries
Task 5
- Win a raid – 1,500 Stardust
- Earn five hearts with your buddy – Alomomola encounter
- Feed your buddy three times – A Fast TM
Rewards: Two rare candies, Keldeo encounter, and two Silver Pinap berries
Task 6
- Win a Go Battle League – 1,500 Stardust
- Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon – Tympole encounter
- Make three great throws in a row – two super incubators
Rewards: Two rare candies, Medicham encounter, and two Silver Pinap berries
Task 7
- Take three snapshots of Keldeo – Tirtouga encounter
- Take a snapshot of Grass-type Pokémon – 2,000 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of Steel-type Pokémon – 2,000 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of Rock-type Pokémon – 2,000 Stardust
Rewards: Two rare candies, 20 Keldeo candies, and a Keldeo t-shirt for Avatar