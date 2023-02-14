YOu’re going to meet multiple characters as you play through Hogwarts Legacy, and one reoccurring character is Sophronia Franklin. She’s going to ask for your assistance a handful of times, and there will be one opportunity where you learn she has a book you need to acquire, but she’s only going to give it to you if you can answer her quiz correctly. She’ll give you the book if you complete the first round, but she has other rounds for you to complete if you want more rewards. Here’s what you need to know about all Sophronia Franklin quiz answers in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to solve Sophronia Franklin quiz and all correct answers in Hogwarts Legacy

There are three rounds you need to complete in Sophronia’s quiz. Completing the first round gives you the book you need. If you complete the second round, Sophronia rewards you with

All first round answers for Sophronia’s quiz

These are all the questions and answers for Sophronia’s first round.

Question 1: Before the invention of the Golden Snich, which magical creature was used in the game of Quidditch? Answer: The Golden Snidget

Question 2: Which Potion is commonly referred to as Liquid Luck? Answer: Felix Felicis

Question 3: The Tale of the Three Brothers involves which Magical Artifacts? Answer: The Deathly Hallows

Question 4: Which Ball in Quidditch is the Largest? Answer: The Quaffle

Question 5: True or False: Does Polyjuice Potion allow the drinker to change species? Answer: False



All second round answers for Sophronia’s quiz

These are all the questions and answers for Sophronia’s second round.

Question 1: What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic: Answer: The Wizards’ Council

Question 2: Which Dragon breed is the smallest? The Peruvian Vipertooth

Question 3: Who founded the village of Hogsmeade? Hengist of Woodcroft

Question 4: The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghost with what other magical creature? Answer: The Demiguise

Question 5: What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold? Answer: The Patronus Charm

Question 6: Who published the law of Elemental Transfiguration? Answer: Gamp

Question 7: What does the Hogwarts Motto translate to? Answer: Never tickle a sleeping dragon

Question 8: Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth? Answer: The Runespoor

Question 9: Where is the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located? Answer: Mount Greylock

Question 10: What is the most powerful love potion known to magic? Answer: Amortentia



All third round answers for Sophronia’s quiz

These are all the questions and answers for Sophronia’s third and final round.