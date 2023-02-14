All Sophronia Franklin quiz answers in Hogwarts Legacy
How good are you at quizzes?
YOu’re going to meet multiple characters as you play through Hogwarts Legacy, and one reoccurring character is Sophronia Franklin. She’s going to ask for your assistance a handful of times, and there will be one opportunity where you learn she has a book you need to acquire, but she’s only going to give it to you if you can answer her quiz correctly. She’ll give you the book if you complete the first round, but she has other rounds for you to complete if you want more rewards. Here’s what you need to know about all Sophronia Franklin quiz answers in Hogwarts Legacy.
How to solve Sophronia Franklin quiz and all correct answers in Hogwarts Legacy
There are three rounds you need to complete in Sophronia’s quiz. Completing the first round gives you the book you need. If you complete the second round, Sophronia rewards you with
All first round answers for Sophronia’s quiz
These are all the questions and answers for Sophronia’s first round.
- Question 1: Before the invention of the Golden Snich, which magical creature was used in the game of Quidditch?
- Answer: The Golden Snidget
- Question 2: Which Potion is commonly referred to as Liquid Luck?
- Answer: Felix Felicis
- Question 3: The Tale of the Three Brothers involves which Magical Artifacts?
- Answer: The Deathly Hallows
- Question 4: Which Ball in Quidditch is the Largest?
- Answer: The Quaffle
- Question 5: True or False: Does Polyjuice Potion allow the drinker to change species?
- Answer: False
All second round answers for Sophronia’s quiz
These are all the questions and answers for Sophronia’s second round.
- Question 1: What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic:
- Answer: The Wizards’ Council
- Question 2: Which Dragon breed is the smallest?
- The Peruvian Vipertooth
- Question 3: Who founded the village of Hogsmeade?
- Hengist of Woodcroft
- Question 4: The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghost with what other magical creature?
- Answer: The Demiguise
- Question 5: What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold?
- Answer: The Patronus Charm
- Question 6: Who published the law of Elemental Transfiguration?
- Answer: Gamp
- Question 7: What does the Hogwarts Motto translate to?
- Answer: Never tickle a sleeping dragon
- Question 8: Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth?
- Answer: The Runespoor
- Question 9: Where is the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located?
- Answer: Mount Greylock
- Question 10: What is the most powerful love potion known to magic?
- Answer: Amortentia
All third round answers for Sophronia’s quiz
These are all the questions and answers for Sophronia’s third and final round.
- Question 1: Emeric the Evil was killed in a duel against whom?
- Answer: Egbert the Eregious
- Question 2: If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing?
- Answer: Haversacking
- Question 3: A bit from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what?
- Answer: Bad Luck
- Question 4: What plant excretes Stinksap?
- Answer: Mimbulus Mimbletonia
- Question 5: The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th-century wizard?
- Answer: Linfred of Stinchcome
- Question 6: In The Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the Elder Wizard leave for his son on the Hopping Pot?
- Answer: A Single slipper
- Question 7: The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world?
- Answer: North America
- Question 8: Who is the Muggle Knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune?
- Answer: Sir Luckless
- Question 9: The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name?
- Answer: The Loch Ness Monster
- Question 10: Who was the first Minister for Magic?
- Answer: Ulick Gamp