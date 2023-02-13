There are many mysterious items that you can find through Hogwarts Legacy and collecting them will often reveal hidden secrets. As you progress, you will find various maps that lead you to treasures and some that even contain easter eggs. The Musical Map is needed to start the Solved by the Bell quest and completing it will earn you the Harry Potter theme song easter egg. This guide will show you how to get and use the Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy

The Musical Map isn’t in the most obvious place. In fact, it is pretty well hidden and in an area where you wouldn’t go normal unless you happen to be completing the Hippogriff Marks the Spot side quest. During this side quest, you are tasked with going to Henrietta’s Hideaway to find a treasure in the room with the hippogriff. Henrietta’s Hideaway is located in the southernmost area of the map with the closest Floo Flame fast travel points being Clagmar Castle and West Manor Cape.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you enter the hideaway, you will get a marker that will lead you to where the Musical Map can be found. The first room of the hideaway is a puzzle where you need to place boxes with symbols on them on the correct plates and cast corresponding spells. There will already be an ice box on the ice plate in the room. To get the fire box, look to the left and ignite the bowl at the base of the statue. Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the fire box onto the correct plate and then use a fire spell and an ice spell to activate the boxes and open the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the door open, walk into the room with the large hippogriff statue. Go to the back left of the room and follow the staircase up to the upper level of the room. Once there, keep an eye out for a floor that looks slightly different. Use Arresto Momentum on the floor to prevent it from moving you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue along the path to the next large room with a lot of Ashwinder enemies. Defeat the enemies and go under the right side balcony in the room. There is a wall here that will open allowing you to access a smaller room. In that room is where you will find the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to complete Rescuing Rococo in Hogwarts Legacy

How to use the Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy

To use the Musical Map, you will need to travel to Clagmar Castle. This area is to the east of Henrietta’s Hideaway. You can use your broom to reach this area easily if you have it unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the area, you will need to clear out a large number of enemies. With the enemies defeated, locate the bells in the castle. The bells need to be struck in the sequence shown on the map. Hit the bells in the order shown on the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you hit the bells in the correct order, they will play the Harry Potter theme song. This will also complete the quest called Solved by the Bell.