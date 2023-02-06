The Sorting Hat is an important item in Hogwarts Legacy. You encounter this magical hat during the Sorting Ceremony at the start of the game, where you’re going to select the house you’re going to join. It’s an important choice that determines what robes you will wear and how you interact with certain classmates. Before making the grand decision, the Sorting Hat will ask several questions to your character, and you will have limited answers. Here’s what you need to know about all Sorting Hat questions and answers in Hogwarts Legacy.

Every question from the Sorting Hat in Hogwarts Legacy

Although the Sorting Hat mostly speaks to your character without asking any direct questions, they can provide several answers to the hat during this process. The first question the Sorting Hat tells you is that you come here with preferences, preconceptions, and several expectations. You can provide it two answers.

I can’t wait to start classes.

I can’t wait to explore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Which Hogwarts house should you pick in Hogwarts Legacy? Best house option

Based on the answer, the Sorting Hat will reply based on it. For example, we picked that our character was excited to start classes. The Sorting Hat said that the talents taught in the classroom will be important for challenges outside the classroom.

The next question concerns what the Sorting Hat detects inside your character. You can pick from one of the four options.

Ambition

Curiosity

Daring

Loyalty

Screenshot by Gamepur

Based on your answer to the Sorting Hat, the hat will reflect that this applies to your character. From this point, the hat will show you what house best suits your character. For example, we said our character Curious, and the Sorting Hat placed them in Ravenclaw, a house known for its intelligence. If you choose Ambition, the Sorting Hat will put you in Slytherin. If you picked Daring, you would be placed in Gryffindor. Finally, when you select Loyalty, the Sorting Hat would recommend you go into Hufflepuff.

However, players do not have to align themselves with this choice. Instead, they can choose a different house after the Sorting Hat has made its decision, and you can select from any of the four houses at Hogwarts.