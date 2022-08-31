All Speed Forme Deoxys weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The Speed Forme Deoxys will appear in Pokémon Go for a limited time. We recommend grabbing a few friends to work together to defeat it in five-star raids. By working together, you can increase your chances of beating this Pokémon and adding it to your collection. Before you go into the battle, we highly recommend you bring a suitable team against it. This guide covers all Speed Forme Deoxys weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Speed Forme Deoxys weaknesses

Speed Forme Deoxys is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. It has far better attack and defense stats than the Attack and Normal Formes of Deoxys, making it a far more powerful opponent in a battle. You will want to lean on using Bug and Ghost-type Pokémon to take advantage of Speed Forme Deoxys’ weaknesses.

The best Pokémon to counter Speed Forme Deoxys

The best Pokémon to use against Speed Forme Deoxys are Pheromosa, Chandelure, and Weavile.

Pheromesa is a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon. Although it is a Fighting-type, it has a wide array of Bug-type attacks it can use against Speed Forme Deoxys. It’s a superb choice given its wide variety of attacks, but it lacks considerable defenses, so you will want to consider using it like a glass cannon. The best moves to give Pheromsa against Speed Forme Deoxys will be the fast move Bug Bite and the charged moves Bug Buzz and Lunge.

Next, we have Chandelure, a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. It’s a solid choice for nearly any Psychic-type raid battle, and Speed Forme Deoxys is no different. It has a good round of attack and defense stats, making it a suitable choice for an all-rounder for this battle. The best moveset to teach Chandelure is the fast move Incinerate and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Overheat.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend will be Weavile, a Dark and Ice-type Pokémon. Weavile will also be a good choice for any Psychic-type raid, similar to Chandelure, but it has weaker defenses. You want to be careful when using this Pokémon, but it’s a good option to beef up your roster. The best moveset to teach Weavile is the fast move Snarl and the charged moves Foul Play and Avalanche.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Attack Forme Deoxys. These are some other choices you can add to your roster to prepare for the battle.

Absol

Bisharp

Genesect

Gengar

Honchkrow

Hydreigon

Mewtwo

Origin Giratina

Pheromosa

Trevenant

Yveltal

Zarude

After you defeat this Pokémon, you will have a chance to catch it. There is also a chance you can catch a shiny version of this Pokémon.