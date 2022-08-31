Can you catch a shiny Attack Forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go? – September 1, 2022

The Attack Forme Deoxys legendary will be available in Pokémon Go for a limited time. If you want to catch it and add it to your collection, you will need to work alongside other trainers to defeat it in five-star raids. The more players you work with to beat it, the better your chances of earning more rewards. When catching this Pokémon, can you catch a shiny Attack Forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny Attack Forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm the shiny form of Attack Forme Deoxys does have a chance to appear in Pokémon Go. The raids it can appear in will be during the Season of Light, from September 1 to 13. You have a chance to find it in a five-star raid, but you might also encounter one of the other Deoxys forms in your local area. All of these Pokémon have their shiny forms appearing. If you’ve already captured one of them, you may want to move on to the next one, especially if you’re trying to collect them all.

We recommend working together with other players for this battle. Attack Forme Deoxys is a five-star raid, and while it might be one of the weaker Deoxys Formes out there, having more players with you means you can take it down quickly, acquiring more rewards.

There is only a small chance for the shiny form of Attack Forme Deoxys to appear in Pokémon Go. You may have to fight this Pokémon in multiple raids before encountering it, which means using multiple Raid Passes. Of the Deoxys Formes appearing in Pokémon Go, we recommend going out of your way for the Defense Forme Deoxys over the Attack Forme Deoxys, especially if you’re strapped for Raid Passes.